Sinclair starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Derby County this weekend

It’s set to be an emotional day at Deepdale tomorrow afternoon as Preston North End welcome Derby County for their first Championship fixture following the second international break of the campaign.

The football though is somewhat unimportant though as PNE fans will celebrate the life of former owner Trevor Hemmings, who passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week.

Hemmings saved North End from potential financial meltdown in 2010 when purchasing the club and continued to fund it, and fans are set to pack into the stadium to commemorate him with all tickets reduced to £5 for both sets of fans.

On the pitch North End will be looking to get back to winning ways after a run of six Championship matches without a victory – five of those being draws.

Have Preston North End had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Do the club have a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United? Higher Lower

Frankie McAvoy has some injury issues to contend with so let’s look at how his side could line-up against Wayne Rooney’s Rams.

There are only two changes from this line-up from the loss in London two weeks ago to QPR and they are both enforced ones.

Sean Maguire has forged a partnership with Emil Riis at the top end of the pitch but he went off in the second half with a hamstring injury – McAvoy is hoping that the Irishman will be able to feature but with so many matches in a short period of time it may not be worth the risk.

Therefore there will be a choice of options up-front with Tom Barkhuizen coming back into the mix but preference may be given to Scott Sinclair, who hasn’t had many chances so far this season but is still arguably the most natural finisher at the club.

Speaking of injuries, Ali McCann’s first PNE start ended in disaster when he hobbled off with an ankle injury against the Hoops.

He replaced Ben Whiteman in the starting 11 that afternoon and you’d expect the ex-Doncaster Rovers man to return to the line-up having scored three times in the Championship so far this season.

No injury update has been given on Andrew Hughes, who was absent from PNE’s last two fixtures due to a toe injury which may mean Greg Cunningham keeps his unfamiliar spot on the left side of a back three, with Patrick Bauer also recovering from a dead leg which forced him off at half-time against QPR.