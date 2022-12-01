Sinclair starts: The predicted Bristol Rovers XI to face Bolton on Friday night

Bristol Rovers will be hoping they can make it back-to-back wins in the league by beating promotion-chasing Bolton on Friday night.

Rovers face a tough test against a Bolton side looking to solidify their place in the top six this season as they look for promotion from League One.

Joey Barton’s side have enjoyed a positive season so far, meeting minimum expectations of maintaining their third-tier status while comfortably sitting in and around mid-table.

They will need to continue their solid form and be at their best against a very well-drilled Bolton team managed by Ian Evatt. They will be doing so on the back of a disappointing defeat to non-league Boreham Wood at the weekend with their squad decimated by illness.

Barton had to shuffle his side significantly and will likely have to do so again on Friday night.

With that in mind, we take a look at what the starting XI might be when Bristol Rovers take on Bolton.

The ever present James Belshaw will most certainly continue in goal having started every league game so far this season.

Due to missing personnel in other areas of the pitch, Barton may be forced to revert to a back four, with Luca Hoole coming back into the side at right. Bobby Thomas will get the chance to continue his positive form alongside Lewis Gibson at centre back with James Connolly dropping to the bench after missing the game last weekend. Lewis Gordon will continue at left back and is likely to make his 18th appearance of the season.

There might be some shuffling needing to be done with the midfield should those suffering from illness last week struggle to make the game.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Bristol Rovers quiz

1 of 20 What year was Bristol Rovers founded? 1873 1883 1893 1903

One of those who could come back into the team is Jordan Rossiter who is likely to be fit once again after missing the FA Cup defeat. Anthony Evans is likely to start alongside Sam Finley who has been in excellent form this season. He was another players suffering with illness last weekend with Glenn Whelan potentially coming in as a replacement.

Ryan Loft is likely to miss out due to illness, meaning a front three may be the preferred route.

The handful Josh Coburn is likely to spearhead the attack, with Scott Sinclair providing experience and guile on one of the flanks, and Aaron Collins getting the chance to showcase why he’s one of the best in the division once again.