Highlights Sinclair Armstrong is proud of his debut for the Republic of Ireland and is using it as motivation to continue performing well for QPR.

Armstrong is looking forward to the upcoming game against Sunderland and hopes to secure another win with his team.

The young forward has already impressed at QPR this season and his international recognition will boost his confidence and development.

QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong has opened up on the feeling of making his debut at senior international level.

The forward featured off the bench for Republic of Ireland on Sunday evening in a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands.

The R's rising star was thrown into the game as Stephen Kenny’s side chased a result to keep their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive.

While Ireland failed to do so, Armstrong earned a significant career milestone that has him already thinking about this weekend’s clash with Sunderland.

The 20-year-old has featured in all five of the Hoops’ league games so far this season and is aiming to make it a sixth appearance at the weekend against the Black Cats.

What has Sinclair Armstrong said about his Ireland debut?

Armstrong has admitted his pride at representing his country at international level, despite the disappointing result.

He has claimed that he is now eyeing a win this weekend against Tony Mowbray’s side, to keep the team in winning ways after they went into the September break with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

“It’s a very proud day for my family and I’m only going to use this as motivation to go back to QPR and try kick on now,” said Armstrong, via Off the Ball.

“We obviously have a very big game at the weekend against Sunderland, so hopefully I can get straight back into it.

“The boys will hopefully get another win at the weekend.

“Everything has happened so quickly, even as we’re talking my phone is buzzing.

“Everything has happened so fast, but I give all the glory to God.

“This is something you pray for and this is something that you dream about as a little kid.

“I do remember being a 15-year-old, having a video of FAITV, and I said ‘hopefully I can play in the Aviva Stadium one day’ and I’m after doing it now so, it’s a proud day for my family and hopefully there are more moments like this to come.”

Armstrong has made four starts for Gareth Ainsworth’s side in the league so far this season.

The forward has contributed one goal and one assist to the team, who sit 17th in the table after five fixtures.

QPR have earned six points from a possible 15, winning two and losing three of their games so far.

A 2-0 win over Boro before the international break helped move the side up the Championship standings.

Next up for Ainsworth’s side is the visit of Sunderland on 16 September.

How important will Sinclair Armstrong be to QPR this season?

The Irishman has proven himself an exciting young talent at QPR, and his performances so far this season have turned heads.

He struggled to find the back of the net consistently but he has caused defenders all sorts of problems as he continues to emerge as a promising, upcoming talent.

Armstrong finally got his goal against Cardiff City in August, with his performance playing a huge role in sealing a 2-1 win.

He already looks set to be an important player for the R's this term and the confidence gained from international recognition should only help his development.