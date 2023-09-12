Highlights Sinclair Armstrong, QPR's rising talent, has expressed his ambition to play against the best players in the world, citing the likes of De Ligt, Van Dijk, and Nathan Aké as examples.

At just 20 years old, Armstrong has already made his senior international debut and is a regular starter for QPR in the Championship - with the West Londoners reportedly set to offer him a new long-term deal.

While Armstrong has shown potential with his hold-up and link-up play, he needs to add consistent goals to his game to become a real threat up front. If he can do so, bigger clubs may come calling in the future.

Sinclair Armstrong has detailed his ambitions for the future following the forward’s international debut.

The QPR striker came off the bench to make his senior debut for the Ireland national team on Sunday night.

He was unable to help Stephen Kenny’s side turn things around as the Boys in Green lost 2-1, ending their hopes of Euro 2024 qualification via the group phase.

Armstrong has emerged as a bright, young talent at Loftus Road who has earned an important role in Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

The 20-year-old has started four of the team’s five league games so far this campaign, contributing one goal and one assist.

In response to his rising profile, the R's are reportedly keen to offer him a long-term contract as they look to tie him down in W12.

What has Sinclair Armstrong said about his future?

After the game, Armstrong opened up on his ambitions to play against the very best players in the world.

The striker highlighted the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Virgil van Dijk, who he competed against at Lansdowne Road on Sunday evening.

“As I said, I’m just a boy that’s dreaming,” said Armstrong, via Off the Ball.

“At the end of the day, you look at De Ligt, Van Dijk, Nathan Aké, who play at the highest level.

“Nathan Aké is after winning a treble.

“At the end of the day, you want to play against the best players and that’s something I aspire to do.

“And hopefully, as I said, many more moments like this to come, and hopefully I can play against the best players.”

Armstrong burst onto the scene of the QPR first team squad last season under Michael Beale.

The forward made his debut off the bench in a 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers in the opening game of the 2022-23 term.

But he was unable to get a goal in his first campaign for the Hoops, despite making 22 league appearances and three starts.

That goal finally came in a 2-1 win over Cardiff City in August, with his goal and assist sealing all three points for Ainsworth’s side.

He will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come for his career as he targets competing against the very best on a more regular basis.

An international debut at just 20 highlights the potential that he possesses at this stage of his career.

QPR are currently 17th in the Championship table, having earned six points from a possible 15.

Next up for Ainsworth’s side is a clash at home to Sunderland on 16 September.

What can Sinclair Armstrong achieve in his career?

It is still early days at only 20, but Armstrong has already earned his first senior cap at international level.

He is also now a regular starter for a Championship side, so the sky's the limit for the Irishman.

His hold-up and link-up play is quite strong while he's proven a real nuisance to defenders this term so if he can start adding some consistent goals to his game then Armstrong will be a really dangerous threat up front.

QPR need someone who can score on a regular basis if they are to survive relegation to League One this year, the challenge for Armstrong is to prove himself to be that man over the course of the next few months.

Whether or not he can do that, if he continues at his current trajectory you do have to feel that bigger clubs will come calling.