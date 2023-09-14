Highlights Sinclair Armstrong has made an excellent start to the season, scoring one goal and making one assist for Queens Park Rangers.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth believes that Armstrong has the potential to play in the Premier League due to his impressive pace and physicality.

QPR are keen to tie down Armstrong to a new long-term deal, especially after his strong start to the season, to ward off potential suitors in January.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Queens Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong.

With Lyndon Dykes struggling with injury in the early weeks of the season, Armstrong has started four of the R's five league games so far this campaign, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Armstrong's form has not gone unnoticed and he made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland during the international break, coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old's pace and physicality has been a huge threat for the Hoops this season and manager Gareth Ainsworth believes that the striker has the ability to play in the Premier League one day.

"I’ve been super impressed," Ainsworth said, quoted via the Irish Examiner.

"Since I walked in the door I’ve known this boy has some of the key attributes required to be a top, top striker. I believe he’ll play in the Premier League.

"He’s just not had the belief in him that I want to instill in him. I want to work really hard on certain aspects of his game. His pace is incomparable to anyone I’ve worked with, I think, and he’s so strong as well.

"I’ve told him I will buy him a full sized mirror so he can look at himself, see that shape and use that frame to really become a striker who backs in and holds the ball up as well.

"He can be the all rounder. We’ll ramp his fitness up and make him more robust but I really believe he can go all the way."

What is Sinclair Armstrong's contract situation at QPR?

Armstrong's contract at Loftus Road expires next summer, although the R's do have the option to extend it for a further year.

However, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Hoops are keen to tie Armstrong down to a new long-term deal.

It is not surprising that the R's want to secure Armstrong's future after his excellent start to the season and, should he maintain his current level of performance, he will no doubt attract interest in January, so they will be hopeful of reaching an agreement.

What has Sinclair Armstrong said about his future?

After playing against Netherlands defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Nathan Ake on Sunday, Armstrong revealed that he is keen to test himself against the best on a regular basis.

"As I said, I’m just a boy that’s dream," Armstrong said, via Off the Ball.

"At the end of the day, you look at De Ligt, Van Dijk, Nathan Aké, who play at the highest level.

"Nathan Aké is after winning a treble.

"At the end of the day, you want to play against the best players and that’s something I aspire to do.

"And hopefully, as I said, many more moments like this to come, and hopefully I can play against the best players."

However, Armstrong's focus remains firmly on the R's and as he returns to Loftus Road after the international break, the striker is hoping to help his side to another victory against Sunderland on Saturday.

"It’s a very proud day for my family and I’m only going to use this as motivation to go back to QPR and try kick on now," Armstrong said.

"We obviously have a very big game at the weekend against Sunderland, so hopefully I can get straight back into it.

"The boys will hopefully get another win at the weekend.

"Everything has happened so quickly, even as we’re talking my phone is buzzing.

"Everything has happened so fast, but I give all the glory to God.

"This is something you pray for and this is something that you dream about as a little kid.

"I do remember being a 15-year-old, having a video of FAITV, and I said ‘hopefully I can play in the Aviva Stadium one day’ and I’m after doing it now so, it’s a proud day for my family and hopefully there are more moments like this to come."