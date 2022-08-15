Sinani starts: The predicted Norwich City XI to face Huddersfield on Tuesday night

Norwich City will be desperate to claim their first league win of the season when they face Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening, with three points potentially crucial for both sides.

The Canaries currently sit bottom of the table despite arguably being handed a favourable run of fixtures, failing to be clinical enough on the opening day against Cardiff City, though they were undone by a fluke of a goal.

With this, Dean Smith’s side looked to put this game behind them quickly, but they were their own worst enemies in the following game against Wigan Athletic, failing to be clinical enough and defending poorly for the visitors’ goal.

And their recent loss at Hull City was a real sucker punch, especially to lose in the manner they did with this defeat being completely avoidable.

Tomorrow night could be a fresh start for them though – against a Huddersfield side that haven’t made the best start to the campaign but will have been boosted by their victory against Stoke City on Saturday.

Ahead of this clash, we have predicted the lineup Smith will go with as he looks to get his recently relegated side back on course after a turbulent start to the campaign.

In goal, it has to be Tim Krul and it could be argued that he was unlucky to concede the second goal at the weekend, not being able to do much about the first either after a mix-up in the defence.

Following Jacob Sorensen’s ankle setback, it’s currently unclear how long he will be out for, though Smith is hopeful of having Sam Byram involved and his presence will be much-needed considering their current injury crisis in this position. Max Aarons also starts despite his error at the MKM Stadium.

In central defence, it would surely make sense to have a left-footer in Ben Gibson in there and he partners Andrew Omobamidele at the heart of their defence, though it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Smith go with experience during this difficult time with Grant Hanley also able to come in.

Liam Gibbs may be a surprise inclusion in the middle of the park – but he has earned his chance to impress as one of the Canaries’ bright sparks this season, with Marcelino Nunez also performing reasonably well.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see Aaron Ramsey come in for his debut after making the temporary switch from Aston Villa, with a complete shake-up potentially needed in midfield to get them out of their current rut.

One other change comes on the right-hand side as Danel Sinani starts – and he deserves to be in the first 11 following his impressive campaign against tomorrow’s opponents Huddersfield during 2021/22 – with his contributions helping the Terriers to reach the play-off final.

Teemu Pukki may not have been in the best form this season – but it would be difficult to see Smith taking him out just yet – with Todd Cantwell also retaining his starting spot.

The latter has managed to turn things around after his poor loan spell at AFC Bournemouth last term – and will be desperate to make a real impact at Carrow Road during this campaign and beyond.