Sinani starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Luton on Monday evening

Huddersfield Town take on Luton Town tomorrow evening in a key game in the Championship play-off race.

It will no doubt be a big fixture as just one place separate the sides with Huddersfield fourth in the league and Luton fifth.

With both sides looking to secure a top six spot, they’ll both be desperate to come away with the three points.

Huddersfield won their last game against Hull City but before the international break faced defeats to Bournemouth and Millwall meanwhile Luton have drawn their last two games meaning this could be a close one.

Here we take a look at how the Terriers might line up for this game.

We see two changes in the side from Huddersfield’s most recent game and a shift to four in midfield to allow Carlos Corberan’s side to be a bit more defensive against a Luton side who will be looking to attack.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls remains in the squad having made 38 league appearances for his side this season. Having kept 16 clean sheets too, he will be hoping to add to this tally tomorrow.

The defensive four remain unchanged with Ollie Turton, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill and Harry Toffolo all starting.

After conceding seven goals in March but keeping a clean sheet last season, they will be hoping their conceding form has taken a turn and they can build upon that shut out at Hull.

The midfield also remains the same with Jon Russell, Lewis O’Brien and Duane Holes however, Sorba Thomas drops back this week to make a midfield four.

Second top scorer Danel Sinani comes back into the starting line-up for this weeks game and pairs up with top scored Danny Ward who missed last week’s game through illness, with Josh Koroma and Jordan Rhodes potentially dropping to the bench.

With 19 goals and five assists between the pair this season, they will be hoping they can contribute in front of goal to help their side get a valuable win against Luton.