Sinani and Colwill return: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Blackpool tomorrow

Huddersfield Town are looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Carlos Corberan’s side were beaten by Stoke City at the weekend, despite taking the lead through a Harry Toffolo goal.

That 2-1 defeat at Stoke brought an end to a three game winning streak for Town, but there’s a chance to dust themselves down and go again against Blackpool.

As the following graphic shows, the likelihood is that Corberan will revert to something like his strongest XI after a bit of rotation at the weekend:

In goal, Lee Nicholls will continue, whilst Corberan has revealed that Levi Colwill is going to come back into the line-up. He should reunite with Tom Lees and Matty Pearson in a three-man defensive unit.

Sorba Thomas and Toffolo will play as Corberan’s wing-backs, with Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien playing in central midfield.

As well as Colwill, Danel Sinani is now ready to return to the starting XI after Corberan held him back at Stoke.

The Norwich City loanee will be the link between midfield and an attack that should consist of Fraizer Campbell and Josh Koroma.

That pair should hold off competition from the returning Danny Ward.

