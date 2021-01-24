‘Simply unplayable’ – Many Bristol City fans single out one man for praise in Millwall win

Bristol City midfielder Antoine Semenyo ended his four-month wait for a goal by sealing the Robins’ place in the FA Cup fifth round at Millwall on Saturday.

Semenyo’s only two previous strikes had come in the EFL Cup victories over Exeter and Northampton, but the 21-year-old showed his goalscoring instincts by putting the gloss on an excellent win for the Robins in their fourth round tie at The Den.

Goals from Famara Diedhiou and Nahki Wells put City two goals to the good at The Den before the youngster rounded off an impressive afternoon for the Ashton Gate outfit with a brilliant piece of control and then finish past Frank Fielding.

Diedhiou? Martin? – Can you name which Bristol City player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Bristol City's first goal of the season against Exeter City in the FA Cup? Jamie Paterson Antoine Semenyo Chris Martin Nahki Wells

Semenyo is quickly becoming a regular in the City side, featuring not only often in the domestic cups, but has already been handed 12 Championship starts by manager Dean Holden.

Here’s how the City supporters have been reacting on Twitter to the youngster’s latest performance against the Lions:

Brilliant, chuffed to bits.

Well played Antoine Semenyo 👏#BristolCity — 1960maaan (@1960maaan) January 23, 2021

ANTOINE SEMENYO YOU GORGEOUS MAN — HRacingGreen (@HRacingGreen) January 23, 2021

Imagine how good Semenyo is going to be in 2-3 years. Frightening. — JH (@BCFCJordan) January 23, 2021

Finally happened for Semenyo! Go on lad 🔥🙌 — Beth 💙 (@bcfc_beth) January 23, 2021

Semenyo was simply unplayable — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) January 23, 2021

Semenyo is sauce — Jack Buchanan 💙 (@jackbuchanan172) January 23, 2021

Semenyo absolutely excellent today — KH (@CliftonReds) January 23, 2021

Absolute baller man — jake (@jakedaltonnnnn) January 23, 2021

Semenyo is really beginning to flourish. He has the right attributes – strength , pace, awareness, movement and is good with both feet to become a top player — Mert Brown (@MertBrown) January 23, 2021