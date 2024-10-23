This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Preston North End have started to get back on the right track after a shaky start to the season.

The departure of Ryan Lowe after Preston's first game of the season, which then put Mike Marsh in charge for the second, who then left and Paul Heckingbottom was appointed in time for the third, didn't allow the Lilywhites to start the new season how they would have liked.

But, now all of that drama and topsy-turvy-ness has settled down, the performances and results have become more consistent.

They've only lost one of their last seven games and picked up 10 points during that stretch. They will be disappointed that they only got one point from their most recent fixture against Norwich City, in which they led by two within a dozen minutes only to end up drawing 2-2, but the overall performance was a decent one.

After 11 games they sit just below mid-table. The new year is fast approaching, and it could give teams like Preston the chance to bolster their team in order to try and make a play-off push. Or the opposite could happen, and those from above could nick North End's best talents, hurting their prospects for the rest of the campaign.

Championship table (as of 22/10/24) Team P GD Pts 12 Derby County 11 0 14 13 Swansea City 11 1 13 14 Preston North End 11 -4 13 15 Stoke City 10 -2 12 16 Hull City 11 -2 12

There are two players that the club simply can't afford to lose in the January window, according to Football League World's North End fan pundit, Darren Watson.

Watson believes that losing anyone from the current Preston squad would be a blow to the team, but he identified Robbie Brady and Mads Frokjaer as being particularly important pieces to what Heckingbottom is trying to do at Deepdale.

He told FLW: "I think there are actually a few players that we can't afford to lose in January. One that's had a really good time recently is Robbie Brady.

"Obviously he's been getting his goals and assists for Ireland. He's becoming a bit of a staple in our team now. He's a very good player, very strong, very good at defending, very good at going forward and holding the ball up.

"Simply, I don't think that we can afford to lose Robbie.

"He's an absolute asset to the team, and one that, if we can keep fit, and if he keeps playing well, can win us games. He's someone that I can see in the squad if we do ever progress up the league and win promotion.

"I think he'd always be starting in the Premier League (if we got there). He's a very good all-round player.

"I've also got to give a mention to Mads Frokjaer, as well. The lad has been very good since he came to North End. He's very technical, very skillful, very fast as well. He always likes to find and create space for himself - a lot of one-two touches and then making space for himself again.

"Obviously I think his shooting and his decisions in front of goal could be a bit better. But he's a very good player, and I don't think we can afford to lose anyone."

The area of the pitch Preston need to target in January

The most obvious section of the team for the Lilywhites to address in the winter window is their defence, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, much of the summer recruiting was done with a different system in mind to the back-four that is currently being used by Heckingbottom.

This has left the new boss a bit short of defensive options, especially if any injuries or suspensions get picked up, as Andrew Hughes is close to. If he picks up one more yellow card, the club's starting left-back will get a one-game suspension.

To add to that, Preston's defence hasn't been particularly stellar either. They've conceded 14 times in 11 games. Adding that defensive solidity through a couple of January additions could help them to climb the table.