Leeds United

‘Simply not good enough’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans aren’t impressed as Ben White replacement suggested

Published

2 mins ago

on

Daniel Ayala has been something of a pantomime villain at Leeds United in recent seasons, with the Middlesbrough man’s antics irritating the Elland Road faithful.  

Leeds fans will never forget his grapple with Luke Ayling in 2017 that led to the award of a Middlesbrough penalty, whilst other visits to West Yorkshire have seen Ayala grind the gears of fans with his play-acting.

Yet, reports from the Daily Star have linked the Spaniard with a move to Elland Road in the summer, with it suggested that Leeds will look to Ayala to replace Ben White in their defence next season.

The 29-year-old is out of contract with Boro in the summer and likely to pursue a different challenge heading into the 2020/21 season after a good stint on Teesside.

However, despite his reasonable form for Boro, plenty of Leeds fans haven’t been able to forgive and forget, with many against Marcelo Bielsa pursuing a deal this summer.

Here, we take a look at fans that don’t feel Ayala is good enough…

