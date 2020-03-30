‘Simply not good enough’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans aren’t impressed as Ben White replacement suggested

Daniel Ayala has been something of a pantomime villain at Leeds United in recent seasons, with the Middlesbrough man’s antics irritating the Elland Road faithful.

Leeds fans will never forget his grapple with Luke Ayling in 2017 that led to the award of a Middlesbrough penalty, whilst other visits to West Yorkshire have seen Ayala grind the gears of fans with his play-acting.

Yet, reports from the Daily Star have linked the Spaniard with a move to Elland Road in the summer, with it suggested that Leeds will look to Ayala to replace Ben White in their defence next season.

QUIZ: Leeds United through the decade – How much do you remember about the 2018/19 season?

1 of 15 Who scored the first Championship goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era? Mateusz Klich Samu Saiz Pablo Hernandez Ezgjan Alioski

The 29-year-old is out of contract with Boro in the summer and likely to pursue a different challenge heading into the 2020/21 season after a good stint on Teesside.

However, despite his reasonable form for Boro, plenty of Leeds fans haven’t been able to forgive and forget, with many against Marcelo Bielsa pursuing a deal this summer.

Here, we take a look at fans that don’t feel Ayala is good enough…

No — Bielsa's Cheese Wedge Ultras (@Allcheese1) March 29, 2020

No thanks, not good enough playing out from the back — Richard Lang (@richardlang05) March 29, 2020

No — Debbington (@DebsHLUFC) March 29, 2020

Absolutely not! — Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) March 29, 2020

working in the bar yes — north down gas man (@Bigzub11) March 30, 2020

I don't even want him at Leeds in the visiting team neve rmind ours. Horrible player — Richard Chew 💙💛 (@rickyachew) March 30, 2020

No i wouldnt thanks — john west (@JohnWest682) March 29, 2020

not anymore, a few years ago maybe but not now. — Joseph Spiteri (@leedsjoespiteri) March 29, 2020

Definitely not….simply not good enough — David Wainwright (@dayvid58) March 29, 2020

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!