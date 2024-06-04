This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are preparing for one of the most vital summer transfer windows in recent club memory, as they grapple with the need to sell key assets and the importance of replacing them.

Failing to secure promotion to the Premier League has left the club in a complex financial position, that ultimately means star players such as Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and perhaps Archie Gray will be moved on in order to stay in the governing bodies' good books.

Thankfully for Leeds in that regard, Daniel Farke's side is laden with sellable assets, but the Whites boss will want to reduce the size of the impending overhaul as much as he can, as he looks to ensure he can produce a squad that is capable of securing top-flight football next season.

Illan Meslier could be cashed in on by Leeds United this summer

One Leeds player who is the product of highly divisive opinion and debate is French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, a player who has served as the club's number one option between the sticks for the last five seasons.

Speaking to FLW, our Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes the club should look to call time on Meslier's Whites career and cash in on the young Frenchman this summer in order to upgrade and also strengthen other areas too with the money.

"Besides your obvious like Summerville and Gnonto, who are definitely nailed on to leave in my opinion, I think the club should be maximising the money that they might be offered for Illan Meslier in goal," Kris told Football League World.

"I'd be shocked if the club weren't able to get more than £10 million for him, and he's simply not good enough for me for that sort of value to be wasted this summer.

"The money that would bring in allows us to replace him at a fraction of the cost, it would balance our FFP (Financial Fair Play) books along with the other two sales that I've mentioned, and reinvest that money elsewhere in the side.

"I don't think Meslier has been that much of a difference maker for us this season, for a deal like that to be ignored. If we're able to get an eight-figure sum for him, I think we'd improve upon that for a fraction of the price and then be able to reinvest elsewhere.

"So, it's just an obvious sale for me."

Illan Meslier's inconsistency could cost him his Leeds United future

On his day, the 24-year-old can be one of the best goalkeepers outside the Premier League, but more often than not last season, inconsistent performances let the Frenchman down.

Outstanding one week, and standing out for the wrong reasons the next has largely been the epitome of Meslier's five-year spell at Elland Road, as he's flirted with his top-class potential but as of yet failed to reach it.

Illan Meslier Championship 23/24 stats, per FotMob Saves Goals conceded Clean sheets Goals prevented 84 40 18 -4.49

As a mark of his up and down performances, and as an example as to why he splits opinion, Meslier finished the 2023/24 Championship season with the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper (18).

However, he also registered a 67.7% save percentage per 90 minutes, which placed him in the bottom 48% percentile, meaning 52% of Championship goalkeepers had a better save percentage than his - as per FotMob.

Therefore, there are pros and cons and cases to be made for both keeping and selling the 24-year-old this summer, but in a period of relative uncertainty for Leeds, will Farke lean on the side of caution and stick with his proven commodity between the sticks?