“Simply no excuse” – Is it time for Paul Heckingbottom to make big Sander Berge call at Sheffield United? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United suffered a third defeat in four Championship fixtures on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain second in the table and with a four-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough, which could be extended this week against Reading FC – the Blades’ game in-hand.

One selection decision Heckingbottom has to weigh up ahead of Reading comes in his midfield, having dropped Tommy Doyle on Saturday despite his Player of the Match outing against Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round days earlier.

Oliver Norwood and John Fleck were brought back into the side, alongside Sander Berge. The latter’s selection has proved to be a particular talking point over the weekend, given the lack of goals and assists he’s providing from an attacking midfield berth.

Our writers discuss whether or not it’s time for Heckingbottom to consider pulling Berge out of the side:

Marcus Ally

Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ben Osborn are three excellent central midfield options that Paul Heckingbottom could bring into the side to face Reading.

The Royals have the fifth best home record in the division but that does not stop the Blades heading in as heavy favourites.

Despite the quality of the trio vying for a starting berth in Berkshire, Sander Berge is irreplaceable in this United side and despite not contributing a great deal in recent weeks, the Norwegian’s mental toughness over the last few seasons suggest that he is capable of turning the tide once again.

Be it relegation or injury, Berge has come out the other side of some challenging times in his spell at Bramall Lane, and the pressure moments of the top two push are not the right point in the season to stop backing him.

Adam Jones

Now feels like the right time to drop him to the bench.

It’s a shame because the Norwegian can be a game-changer in the final third when on top form and can pop up with a goal at crucial times – but his recent performances suggest that he should start this game from the bench.

Tommy Doyle, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood could be an effective trio at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Doyle able to create and get forward and Norwood able to dictate the tempo of games with his passing.

It’s not as if they don’t have someone who can come in for Berge so they should definitely be looking to drop him, though he should be used as a substitute if United need a goal.

The fact this is a midweek fixture also gives Paul Heckingbottom a good excuse to bench him for “rotation purposes”, something that could help the player’s morale.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield United facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Sheffield United were founded in 1889 Real Fake

Alfie Burns

Berge is stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Sheffield United supporters. When he performs well it’s basically a case of “well that’s what he should be doing every week.” When he dips below those levels, he gets more criticism than most.

Blackburn at the weekend felt like a performance that had been coming. Quite a few times in the last month or so the midfielder has drifted through games, which has been overshadowed by a goal here or there, taking the heat off.

Another reason why this is coming to a head right now is how well Tommy Doyle played against Spurs. He should be in the starting line-up alongside Norwood more often than not. There’s still room for Berge in the midfield with that pair, yet Heckingbottom also has James McAtee as an option to come into the side.

He was another that did well against Spurs and his inclusion, at the expense of Berge, could be the rocket that the Norwegian needs to get him going again for the run-in.

The depth of options Heckingbottom has, and the layers of quality in the Sheffield United midfield, means that there’s simply no excuse for carrying players. If someone isn’t playing well, they should be taken out.