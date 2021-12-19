Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Simply magic’, ‘What a man’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after latest win

3 mins ago

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued as they beat Hull City 2-1 at the City Ground yesterday.

The former Swansea City chief has transformed the Reds since his appointment, and they made it three wins in a row with victory over the Tigers thanks to second half goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson.

Following the win, Forest moved to within one point of the play-off places, which is remarkable considering that Cooper had inherited a team that were fighting relegation at the time of his appointment.

Therefore, Cooper has unsurprisingly become a massive hit with the Forest fans, who are delighted with the way he has turned the team around and the style of football the side are producing.

Additionally, the fans are loving the passion Cooper is showing on the touchline, with many excited about what this season can bring.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…


