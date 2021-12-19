‘Simply magic’, ‘What a man’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after latest win

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued as they beat Hull City 2-1 at the City Ground yesterday.

The former Swansea City chief has transformed the Reds since his appointment, and they made it three wins in a row with victory over the Tigers thanks to second half goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson.

Following the win, Forest moved to within one point of the play-off places, which is remarkable considering that Cooper had inherited a team that were fighting relegation at the time of his appointment.

Therefore, Cooper has unsurprisingly become a massive hit with the Forest fans, who are delighted with the way he has turned the team around and the style of football the side are producing.

Additionally, the fans are loving the passion Cooper is showing on the touchline, with many excited about what this season can bring.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

#nffc I was indifferent about having to miss live matches under Hughton last time round. I am devastated by the prospect of having to miss live matches now. Cooper is quite simply magic! — Just a (50 year old) Nottingham Lad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ENG2Stars1Day) December 18, 2021

I love Steve Cooper 😍 what a man #nffc ❤️ https://t.co/Fxtrh0yPJZ — Tom (@TomJ1994_) December 18, 2021

Cooper loves it as much as we do. Can't ask for more #nffc https://t.co/RmjFrCW7ws — Adie Hull (@adie_hull) December 18, 2021

I’m Forest daft but don’t go anymore but I’m so proud of the boys and super cooper they are amazing from the dark days of houghton 😎 #nffc — mrmonkfish65 (@mrmonkfish65) December 18, 2021

I ❤️ Steve cooper #NFFC — Nffc Owen (@NffcOwen) December 18, 2021

Super Cooper 🐐 Play offs looking likely if we keep this up #nffc — Enreh (@henhive) December 18, 2021

I think we all can agree that cooper has brought that magic back to the club #nffc — Luke Cooper (@L_Cooper7) December 18, 2021