“Simply isn’t enough” – Sunderland fan pundit gives verdict on what Alex Neil should do following Dan Ballard injury

Alex Neil has done some good transfer work for with Sunderland this summer following his side’s promotion back to the Championship and it seems to be paying off so far with his side having been unbeaten, until last night’s game against Sheffield United.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats though, new addition Daniel Ballard has already picked up an injury on his foot that will leave him on the sidelines for the foreseeable.

This leaves Sunderland with a lack of options at centre-back and Alex Neil is now left with the decision of whether he trusts his current options to provide enough cover or whether it’s worth bringing in a new face.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke what he would do in Neil’s case: “We 100% do need another centre back now.

“Ballard is estimated eight to 12 weeks out but now at the club we’ve got Wright, Batth, Alese and off the top of my head I think that could be it so in my opinion that simply isn’t enough.

“O’Nien did do a job when Ballard got injured on Saturday but we are going to need to bring another one in anyway in my opinion.

“I know Michael Hector is a name that has been flying about which would be a good signing for me, he’s got Championship experience he’s one of the older heads but I think he’d be a brilliant signing for us to get some experience in to what is a relatively young squad.”

The Verdict:

As Jack says, it would probably make most sense for Neil to bring a new centre-back in to help out whilst Ballard is out injured.

As it stands, the Black Cats are fairly thin in terms of centre-back options so if they were to pick up another injury, a suspension or even wanted to mix things up, they would be limited in their options.

The fact that O’Nien had to be the player to drop back and cover Ballard when he went off at the weekend is a s how of the lack of options available and with the player out for a fair amount of time, Sunderland can’t afford to be settling.

This is their first year back in the Championship and if they fall out of form and go on a bad run, they could easily slip down the table.

Michael Hector would be a great signing if they could get him as he’s available on a free transfer and could bring great experience to the side too.