‘Simply hasn’t paid off’, ‘A frustrating season’ – Should Nottingham Forest look to offload duo after Chris Hughton comments? The verdict

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has hinted that the East Midlands club will be signing attacking reinforcements during the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds are among the lowest scorers in the Championship this term and Hughton has told Nottinghamshire Live that he’s looking to add goals to his side.

“It’s quite obvious we need more goals in the team,” said Hughton. “Those goals have got to be provided by players who are in the squad – or new players that come here next season, because we know we’ll have to recruit in the summer. There will be players who come here next season who can give us something.”

Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor have contributed less than 10 goals between them this season, so should Forest look to move either on in the summer?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I fully expect Taylor to leave this summer, but I don’t think Grabban will.

Taylor has endured a frustrating season. He may be Forest’s leading goalscorer with five goals in all competitions, but he’s made only 13 league starts.

He doesn’t seem to be a part of Hughton’s plans, and by all accounts, he may have missed out completely against Bristol City if it weren’t for Ameobi’s injury.

Grabban is highly thought of by Hughton, though. He stuck with him as captain when he first arrived at the club and has played him whenever he has been fit.

I think Hughton appreciates that he is a well-respected figure in the dressing room, and I think he’ll keep his services beyond this season for sure.

Jordan Rushworth

Neither Grabban or Taylor have managed to perform to the standards expected of players of their ability this season for Forest. They both have something to prove in the remaining matches of the campaign to be assured of having a future as a regular starter for the club.

However, both should probably be kept hold of because the Reds are going to need squad depth up front next season even if they do bring one or two other players into the club in that position. Last season under Sabri Lamouchi they left themselves short on cover for Grabban so won’t want that again.

The fact that Forest feel they have to bring in another forward or two though shows that they have plenty of work to do in pre-season to show Chris Hughton they should still have a major role to play next term. There is no doubt that if on form they could be valuable options.

Taylor might perhaps be under the most scrutiny given Grabban has shown in the past that he can be relied upon and perform well for the Reds. The former Charlton man has not really done anything too noteworthy since he arrived and that has to change for him to have a long-term future at the City Ground.

Chris Thorpe

I think they should offload Taylor to be honest, the experiment of bringing him to the club simply hasn’t paid off.

He looks unhappy and at his age he simply has to be playing regularly.

There’s no doubting that he won’t be short of both permanent and loan offers, so I definitely think it’s a saga to keep track of this summer.

We’re yet to see the real Lyle Taylor in a Forest shirt and I don’t think we ever will.