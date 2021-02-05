‘Simply has to start’ – Valerien Ismael has huge Barnsley line-up decision to make pre-Derby County: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley announced an exciting transfer on deadline day as they welcomed 20-year-old striker Daryl Dike from MLS side Orlando City.

One of the hottest young prospects on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Dike has made the move initially on loan with a view to gaining game-time before the new MLS season kicks off in April, but there’s an option for the Tykes to turn the loan into a permanent deal.

Ironically Dike’s move wouldn’t have gone through if it wasn’t for his debut appearance for the USA on Sunday, coming off the bench in the 65th minute against Trinidad & Tobago, and that was enough for him to gain a work permit for his switch to South Yorkshire.

Should Valerien Ismael be considering throwing him straight into the starting line-up though for Barnsley’s clash against Derby County?

Chris Gallagher

Without a doubt.

It’s been clear for a few weeks that Barnsley need a new striker, so Dike, if fit and available, simply has to start. A failure to score in four of their last five league games shows something needs to change.

Even though he’s young, Dike has the physicality to thrive in the Championship, and he could be the ideal focal point for this exciting, attacking team. His potential partnership with Cauley Woodrow in the final third could be devastating, so the boss should put them together as soon as possible.

Bringing the US international to Oakwell was a coup, so with the Tykes five games without a win, Dike could be the catalyst to get the team back to winning ways.

George Dagless

I think he’ll be tempted to, yes.

I look at this game for Barnsley and think it’s one they’ll have circled to get a big three points in.

Derby are coming off of a bad result against Rotherham and will look to respond but a quick Tykes start could set them on their way to three points at Oakwell – and I think Ismael will look at someone like Dike as a player that can help them get back to winning ways.

He’s an unknown quality in this country but there is plenty of hype around him and apparent Premier League interest, so it could be a good time to let him make his debut and show the Championship what he is about.

George Harbey

I don’t see why not.

Barnsley are in a funny position where a decent run of form could open the door for the play-offs potentially, but a bad run of form could see them slip into danger.

Ismael, then, has to play his best players, and he’s made it no secret that they have been after a striker for a while.

Dike looks to be a really impressive signing, he looks like a quick, powerful striker who could add some real strength to the front line.

I’d throw him in and get him in the team so he can get used to the standard of the Championship as soon as possible.