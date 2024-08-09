This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Matt Ritchie ahead of the new Championship season.

The 34-year-old came through the Pompey academy system when he first broke into senior football, but departed Fratton Park for Swindon Town in 2011 after an initial loan stint at the County Ground.

In his time since leaving Pompey, he has amassed plenty of Premier League and Championship experience, helping both Bournemouth and Newcastle United to gain promotion to the top flight.

But his departure from the Magpies earlier this summer at the end of his contract left him without a team for the new campaign, and this has led to his return to Portsmouth, where he will be hoping to help John Mousinho’s side establish themselves at this level again after their promotion from League One.

Matt Ritchie, Portsmouth transfer verdict issued

FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis believes Ritchie's return is a really exciting signing for the club.

He has pinpointed the qualities that Ritchie can bring to the team, including his importance to the squad both on and off the pitch.

“I am over the moon, buzzing with the signing of Matt,” Ioannidis told Football League World.

“It’s one that came completely out of nowhere, and apart from just the football side, and the obvious Pompey connection that comes with it, it’s a player that comes with bags of experience, not only at this level but in the Premier League as well.

“He’s got Premier League credentials, I think over 180 appearances over there, promoted twice from this level before with Bournemouth and Newcastle.

“He’s a natural leader on and off the pitch.

“These are all intangibles that simply cannot go unnoticed, so I fully expect him to play a key part in our season.

“He will be crucial in our attempt to try and solidify [ourselves] as a Championship team.

“Very similarly to the Marlon Pack transfer a couple of years ago, that’s worked out brilliantly, he’s ready to chip in and play his part in taking this club to the next level.

“I couldn’t be more buzzing, and I’m really excited to see what Matt can bring to Portsmouth.”

Matt Ritchie's Premier League experience will be a huge help for Portsmouth

Ritchie first featured in the Premier League with Portsmouth in 2009/10, making only two appearances as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Five years later though, he returned to the top flight with Bournemouth in 2015, having played an important role in their promotion under Eddie Howe, and has been a stalwart in the Premier League for a long time now.

Matt Ritchie - Newcastle United league goals and appearances (As Per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2016-17 42 (40) 12 (7) 2017-18 35 (32) 3 (5) 2018-19 36 (35) 2 (8) 2019-20 18 (14) 2 (1) 2020-21 18 (15) 0 (2) 2021-22 18 (14) 0 (2) 2022-23 7 (0) 0 2023-24 13 (0) 1 (0)

s

Despite now being 34 years of age, bringing Ritchie back to the club is a nice story that Porstmouth fans will be easily able to get behind.

While his influence at Newcastle waned in his final years at the club, he is still more than capable of competing at a Championship level.

His experience alone will be a great asset to have in the dressing room, as well as what he can bring to the team on the pitch.

This is a positive signing for Pompey, and a fun reward for making their return to the second division as it’s very unlikely Ritchie would’ve taken the step down to League One.