‘Simply brilliant’, ‘Amazing’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on individual after victory at Crewe

Sheffield Wednesday continued their strong league form as they won 2-0 at struggling Crewe Alexandra yesterday.

Goal from Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory sealed what looked to be a comfortable victory for the Owls, although that didn’t tell the whole story as the visitors needed a major contribution from keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to preserve their clean sheet.

The on-loan Burnley man saved a Chris Porter penalty that would’ve put Crewe level, and he expertly denied the experienced striker as he followed up following the initial stop.

Peacock-Farrell also impressed away from the double save, as he helped Wednesday to a massive three points that has seen the side move to level on points with sixth place.

As you would expect, the support were delighted with the role their keeper played in the win, who has saved crucial penalties earlier in the campaign as well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the stopper from Twitter…

I hope he convinces Burnley to sell him — GlenEdley (@GlenEdley) December 11, 2021

Dread to think how much it will cost us to keep him next season, why do we have to fall in love with loan players 😩 — Rimmell_ (@Rimmell_SWFC) December 11, 2021

He did well to anticipate the pen straight down the middle, but the follow up save, simply brilliant. — 🦉WAWAW🦉 (@nanjayman) December 11, 2021

Best keeper in league — . (@WalshySwfc) December 11, 2021

Amazing goalie 🔥 never doubted him. — 𝐼𝑠𝑎𝑎𝑐 🦉 (@isaacswfc) December 11, 2021

Quality — superjeans 🦉 (@superjeans) December 11, 2021

2nd save 👏 — MC Owl 🦉 (@mickenell) December 11, 2021