Simple tweak will hide Sunderland’s weaknesses at Norwich City: Opinion

Sunderland travel to in-form Norwich City on Sunday with a growing injury list.

Aji Alese has been ruled out for the remainder of the season this week which has given Tony Mowbray a lot to think about with regards to the left-back position.

Dennis Cirkin is also currently on the treatment table meaning that there is no specialist available to Mowbray in the role.

While the Black Cats still have a chance of finishing in the play-offs, if they can arrest their recent slide, it is not yet the point in the season where they can risk blooding a youth player into the first team.

Luke O’Nien could fill in there and prepare to face Onel Hernandez one-versus-one, but instead Mowbray should be looking to switch to a three at the back system.

Switching to wing-backs is a good way of hiding the weaknesses in full-back areas, and some managers are willing to not recruit in that position entirely with the knowledge that they have players who can fill in at wing-back when necessary.

Jack Clarke has experience of playing in the position since joining Sunderland on loan last January and the former Leeds United man can benefit from receiving the ball in deeper areas.

Clarke is a better dribbler at speed than from a standing start, enabling him to use his balance and agility to bamboozle back-pedaling defenders.

A wing-back role could increase the chances he gets to do this, especially lining up against Max Aarons and Hernandez, whose qualities mainly lie in the attacking third.

The Black Cats are also a little short at centre-back right now which could cause some problems in selecting a defensive trio, but that is where O’Nien’s adaptability should be utilised.

Mowbray has spoken in the past about how he sees the 28-year-old as more of a defender than a midfielder at this stage of his career, and he could fill in at left centre-back, to avoid having Danny Batth or Daniel Ballard playing on their weaker left side.

A 3-4-3 shape could enable the Black Cats to offer more support to Joe Gelhardt in the final third, with both wing-backs bombing on to create an attacking quartet behind the Leeds United loanee.

The Canaries have been vulnerable defensively at times this season and Clarke’s contribution from the left flank in transitional moments could be crucial in deciding who comes out on top.