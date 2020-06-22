Noel Whelan offers blunt verdict on Leeds United player’s first-team chances

Noel Whelan does not think that Ryan Edmondson will be called up to Leeds United’s first-team squad anytime soon, despite their lack of depth up top.

The Whites resumed their season in the worst possible way at the weekend, losing 2-0 to Cardiff City in South Wales and failing to capitalise on both Fulham and West Brom dropping points.

Marcelo Bielsa fielded nine substitutes due to the EFL’s new rules, but there was no out-and-out striker on the bench, with Edmondson being overlooked.

Despite the likes of Robbie Gotts, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton and Jordan Stevens being involved in and around the first-team, Edmondson has struggled for game time under Bielsa.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Leeds this term, despite impressing for the Under-23’s over the past couple of seasons.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, former Leeds striker Noel Whelan believes that Leeds fans won’t be seeing Ryan Edmondson in the first-team anytime soon.

He said: “You’ve got an opportunity to put nine players on your bench, use five of them. If he’s not on there now, you ain’t going to see him.

“Simple as that. He’s just not in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.”

Leeds are struggling for depth in the final third, with Jean-Kevin Augustin recently picking up another hamstring problem which could see his future at Elland Road be put at risk.

The Verdict

I was very surprised to see that Edmondson wasn’t included on the bench at the weekend, especially given Leeds’ lack of options up top.

I personally feel that he needs a loan move away next season, as he is a huge talent who needs to be playing regularly.

A loan move to League One or Two could be beneficial for him, as he is never going to get into the squad if they reach the Premier League.