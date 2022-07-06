“Simple as that” – Ian Evatt addresses Bolton Wanderers’ reported interest in 23-year-old

Ian Evatt has confirmed that Bolton Wanderers are interested in a summer move for Derry City captain Eoin Toal, in conversation with Manchester Evening News.

The Trotters boss is set to re-assess the situation after seeing an initial bid for the 23-year-old defender turned down by the Irish club.

Toal has featured 20 times in the league thus far for Derry City, captaining his side for the last season-and-a-half.

In total, Toal has featured over 150 times in his short career thus far, proving to be an integral first-teamer for the Red and White Army.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about the interest the League One outfit have in Toal, Evatt said: “He’s a player that we’re aware of. We did make a bid, there’s no point denying it, and at the moment that bid wasn’t acceptable. We’ll monitor where that leads to.

“But there’s no denying it. He’s a player we’re aware of, he’s a player we like, he’s a player with good attributes and we think he’ll fit the way we play.

“We’ll do things smartly and strategically and we value everybody. If that value is not the right value then we’ll move on to other targets, simple as that.”

The verdict

Accumulating lots of experience in the early years of his senior career thus far, Toal is an exciting option for the Trotters to consider.

Meeting the modern-day demands of a central defender, the 23-year-old has proven to be an excellent ball-playing centre-backs, possessing good levels of composure and ability.

Following a rejected bid, it remains to be seen if another offer is made as the Trotters look to assemble a squad that is ready to compete at the top-end of League One next season.

Given the quality he has shown in the early stages of his career, combined with the high potential he has, it would be no surprise if other clubs within the EFL were alerted to him after Bolton’s initial interest.