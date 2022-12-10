Simon Weaver issues clear Harrogate Town message ahead of Northampton test

It has not been the easiest start to the 2022-23 League Two season for Harrogate Town. The club is currently 20th in League Two, just five points above the relegation zone as we inch toward the new year. However, two consecutive league wins have the Sulphurites in a position to gain ground in the League Two table entering the new year.

Simon Weaver told the Northampton Chronicle his thoughts regarding the weekend ahead of his side’s match against Northampton Town.

“Winning last week does give you a boost and the morale is good, but we need to show good consistency and go again now,” said Weaver. “Northampton are unbeaten in seven and they have a good manager in Jon Brady.

“I have known him for years from battles between us and Brackley, and now Northampton.

“He has definitely got a superb group of players together and they will be up there come business time that’s for sure.

“I am convinced about that and it is a big step up for us.”

Asked about his own team’s change in fortunes despite a lengthy injury list, Weaver told his club’s website: “I don’t think it’s about over-complicating things.

“The lads have seen their own evidence of what is working well.

“It has been refreshing to see lads enter the fray, be given an opportunity and take those opportunities as well.”

“We are glad it’s an earlier kick-off, I am sure everybody else is as well,” said Weaver.

“It should be a good atmosphere, and I think the supporters are appreciating the way we want to talk about things.

“We want to score and we want to entertain and we want to get as many points on the board as we can, as quickly as possible.”

The Verdict

Simon Weaver, who is in a position most would envy given that his father is the Chairman of Harrogate Town, has the opportunity to enter the new year with a club that is working its way up the League Two table.

Two wins in the league sandwiched a loss to Hartlepool United in the FA Cup entering the contest against Northampton, giving Harrogate a real chance to make up ground in the league in order to avoid relegation from the EFL.

Given that all the teams behind Harrogate have double digit deficits in goal-differential while the Sulphurites have a -5 margin at this point, there is reason to believe the side is better than their place near the bottom of League Two. A win this weekend against Northampton would send Harrogate Town back into middle of the pack in League Two, a place they would love to be.