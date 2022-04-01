Simon Moore gives his verdict on Coventry City’s play-off chances

Coventry currently sit 11th in the league and six places from the play-offs.

Their form going into the international break was a bit up and down facing two defeats, a draw and two wins in March.

However as they welcome sixth placed Blackburn Rovers tomorrow, they will be looking to start a good streak to end the season on.

It’s been a recent resurgence that has led Coventry to be competing for the play-offs as not long ago, they did look to be out of the race.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore joined the Sky Blues at the start of the season from fellow Championship side Sheffield United. He has had a good season with Coventry keeping nine clean sheets so far and he believes his side are strong enough to go all the way as he told the club’s Official Media: “I think a month or so ago, it looked like we were out of it but then we had a couple of good wins and it puts you right back in there.

“I think it’s important to take it game by game but also realise that things change at the drop of a hat, we know that we’re good enough to be there, it’s important not to look too far ahead and take it game by game, I know everyone says that but I genuinely believe that’s the best thing to do.

“We’ve got to to go into every game now as a must win, there’s so many teams fighting for the top six and I think we’ve done amazingly well to put ourselves in that position and I think the best thing to do is to go in with no expectations and no fear.

“We believe we’re good enough, we’ve got players good enough to do that and it’s what you want to be involved in, we’d rather be up there fighting for top six, rather than being at the other end of the table and fighting to stay in the league.”

The Verdict:

You can absolutely understand where Moore is coming from on this.

Although it may sound naive to have such belief in a tight race, there isn’t much pressure on Coventry who were written out of the race by many just last month.

As he points out, the Sky Blues are battling at the right end of the table and regardless of whether they make it to the play-offs or not, there is no doubt they will be looking to build off the foundations they’ve created this season.

Coventry are a good side and have the opportunity to get results but with upcoming games against fellow play-off fighting teams and current top of the league Fulham, they will have to do a lot to secure their results and end the season in the play-off spots.