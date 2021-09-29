Simon Jordan weighs in on Cardiff City problems as some fans call for Mick McCarthy’s sacking

Simon Jordan has stated that the problems at Cardiff City are above boss Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds fell to a fourth defeat in a row last night as they were battered 4-0 at home by West Brom, a loss that came days after they suffered a 5-1 thrashing at Blackburn.

Unsurprisingly, that has increased the pressure significantly on McCarthy, with some fans calling for the experienced boss to go on social media.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT, as quoted by Wales Online, Jordan explained why McCarthy’s credentials show he is a perfectly capable manager at this level, as he pointed the finger at the decision makers higher up at Cardiff.

“Look at the underlying fabric of Cardiff, I don’t think it’s a stable football club in terms of football nous behind it as perhaps some people might think it is.

“You bring a guy in who has got teams like Wolverhampton Wanderers promoted, who put Ipswich in good nick most of the time and after his departure they’ve declined. Got them back on their feet and he’s now struggling. You’ve got to look and say ‘what’s the common denominator?’ The ownership.”

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Jordan’s comments here are spot on in terms of the owners, because too many bad decisions have been made over the years and McCarthy wasn’t really backed in the summer.

Having said that, that doesn’t mean McCarthy can be absolved of all blame, and no matter who Cardiff play, they shouldn’t be losing by four goals in this league, never mind on two occasions.

So, the club is in a bit of a mess right now and it will be interesting to see if anything happens over the upcoming international break.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas