Highlights Simon Jordan believes Leeds or Leicester could capitalise if Ipswich Town don't do their job.

The automatic promotion race remains fierce at this stage.

Southampton are also a contender for automatic promotion, highlighting the need for Ipswich to step up their game.

Simon Jordan has warned Ipswich Town that they could come unstuck and be knocked out of the automatic promotion mix if they don't "do their job", speaking on talkSPORT.

The Tractor Boys have been exceptional for much of the campaign and their highlight of the season so far arguably came against Southampton at Portman Road, with Jeremy Sarmiento's late winner earlier this month allowing them to boost their chances of promotion.

However, they haven't won any of their following three games since then, losing away at arch-rivals Norwich City before drawing against Watford and Middlesbrough at home.

The last two home games would have been seen as a real opportunity for Kieran McKenna's side, who would have been aiming to take six points from six.

But they won just two of those points available, although Leeds United and Leicester City's slip-ups have helped them to remain at the top of the Championship table at this point.

Simon Jordan's warning to Ipswich Town

In the last week, Leicester have picked up no points and Leeds have secured just one, despite the Whites having two home games that they should have won.

However, there's still hope for the Foxes and the West Yorkshire side, with little to separate all three teams at the top of the table at the moment.

Championship Table (As it stands April 16th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 41 27 81

And this is perhaps a key reason why Jordan has issued a warning to the Tractor Boys, telling talkSPORT (via MOT Leeds News): "They’ve (Ipswich) not achieved anything yet in terms of getting out of the division and they have to focus on the fact that there are games that Leeds have, that Leicester have that can change the picture very quickly if Ipswich don’t do their job.

"Ipswich have given themselves a wonderful opportunity. Leeds and Leicester have done their very level best to try and avoid getting promoted automatically in the last few weeks."

Ipswich also need to be wary of Southampton, who are back in the mix for an automatic promotion place.

Simon Jordan's warning to Ipswich Town needs to be heeded

With the quality of their squads in mind, Leeds and Leicester still have a good chance of getting a decent number of points on the board between now and the end of the season.

The Foxes even have a game in hand - and Enzo Maresca's side will be looking to take full advantage of that.

This is why Jordan's warning needs to be acknowledged.

In terms of the Tractor Boys' remaining games, they face Hull City and Coventry City away from home before returning to Portman Road to play Huddersfield Town.

They should be looking to win against the Terriers, but their next two away games are very tricky. It will be fascinating to see how they get on.