Simon Jordan tips veteran manager to secure Sunderland managerial vacancy

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has tipped experienced manager Neil Warnock to land the vacant managerial position at League One sleeping giants Sunderland.

The Black Cats are without a figure in the dugout following the sacking of Lee Johnson on Sunday – just over 24 hours after a humiliating 6-0 defeat by Bolton Wanderers.

After 14 months in charge of the Wearside club, Johnson was beginning to feel the pressure from the fanbase after an inconsistent run of results – despite having them in second position before the weekend loss.

And rookie Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus decided enough was enough following that defeat at the University of Bolton Stadium, although it was for an accumulation of different reasons as to why he decided to part company with Johnson.

The search has now begun for Johnson’s successor following the closure of the transfer window with Dreyfus revealing that he has been inundated with applications from across the world – Jordan though thinks they should look closer to home in the form of 73-year-old Warnock until the end of the current campaign.

“If it were me I’d go for someone like Neil Warnock because he’s been up in the north east, done a decent job at Middlesbrough and he will get you out of this division,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“When it comes to the back end of the season with 18/19 games to go and you’re putting the foot down, someone like Warnock will get you in a situation where you’ll get the players facing the right way.

“He’d be a delight for this kid (Dreyfus) to work with because he will guide him and he’s at a stage in his career where Neil’s not threatened by anything so this is not me giving an advertorial, it would be a Neil Warnock-sort of character I’d be looking for.”

The Verdict

Insisting that he will be retiring at the end of the season, Warnock would only be a short-term measure if he were to be appointed.

He probably didn’t expect to have departed Middlesbrough so soon and from his appearance on Sky Sports over the weekend he still seems keen to see out the season somewhere.

With Sunderland desperately needing promotion, a Warnock-esque figure could be required even if the football wouldn’t be very pretty at times.

The veteran has a track record of promotions from all different levels and if Dreyfus is looking for a short-term fix then not many fans would disagree that Warnock is the sort of candidate that needs to be considered.