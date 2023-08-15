Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's refusal to play for Leeds United has left his future uncertain and made him unpopular with the club's supporters.

Simon Jordan criticises Gnonto's actions, stating that players sign contracts to preserve both their livelihood and the club's position.

Jordan believes that the footballing authorities should intervene and describes Gnonto's behavior as "really poor," urging him to accept the situation and represent the historic club he plays for.

Simon Jordan has criticised the actions of Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, who has refused to play in the Whites' previous two outings in the league and cup.

The 19-year-old Italian has been linked with moves back to the Premier League and his native Italy ever since Leeds were relegated back in May, and his recent stance has continued to leave his future very much up in the air.

Having featured in the club's season opener - a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City at Elland Road - Gnonto has since refused to feature in their cup success against Shrewsbury Town and a drab 1-0 defeat against a buoyant Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

With a number of experienced players unavailable due to injury, Gnonto's stance has made matters worse for Daniel Farke just weeks after taking the reins in West Yorkshire.

What has Simon Jordan said about Wilfried Gnonto's refusal to play for Leeds United?

Such news has made Gnonto a villain with Whites supporters, just 12 months after his arrival from Swiss Pro League side FC Zurich. The former Crystal Palace chairman-turned pundit now joins a long list of people who have been left unimpressed by the youngster's actions, via The Leeds Press.

He said: “A player signs a contract for two reasons. One, because it preserves their livelihood, the other, because it preserves the club’s position to either hold the player to a contract or subsequently sell him.

“Often you get into a situation where one party, and often it’s the player, can’t get what he wants, in this case it is Gnonto.”

Jordan also stated that the footballing authorities should be getting involved in the saga, which he has described as "really poor".

He continued: “It is really poor. The PFA should be on the front foot, saying it’s poor that one of their members, because he doesn’t get what he wants, can suggest that he’s not in the right frame of mind to play.”

The 55-year-old says that Gnonto should accept the situation both he and Leeds find themselves in, and that, regardless, he is still representing one of the most historic football clubs in the country.

“I mean, God forbid that he ever actually has any real adversity in his life,” Jordan said.

“Because it’s such a terrible thing that he is having to stay at a massive football club like Leeds and picking up a really decent salary.

“What kind of characters are these people? Pull on the shirt, get on with it. Have some substance.”

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's future?

Everton have been the club showing the most interest in Gnonto across the summer, and despite seeing a £15m bid turned down a few weeks ago, they remain very much in the race for his signature despite acquiring the services of fellow Leeds winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan.

The latest club to enter the race are Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to flex their muscles in the transfer window following the cash influx resulting from Harry Kane's well-documented departure to Bayern Munich. Reports from London World suggest that Spurs are weighing up their options as to whether Gnonto could make a move to London.

The same report highlights that Leeds very much remain under no pressure when it comes to selling one of their key assets, and won't entertain offers below the £20m mark as a bare minimum.