Simon Jordan speaks out again as Charlton Athletic situation rumbles on

Former Premier League chairman Simon Jordan has taken aim at the current dispute amongst the Charlton Athletic hierarchy, stating that situation now become “unnecessarily muddy.”

Speaking on the White & Sawyer show on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, Jordan had his say on the latest developments around the current saga at the SE7 club, after the majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer shared another statement on his Instagram profile..

In it, the Syrian businessman claimed that the process of removing executive chairman Matt Southall was closer to being finalised, and he also made his commitment to sticking by the club.

Nimer plans to appoint a new board of directors once Southall’s removal has been confirmed publicly, and it is has also been reported by South London Press’ Richard Cawley that Southall has effectively stepped aside.

However, at this stage, it is understood that Nimer has still yet to satisfy the EFL of his proof of funds for the club, which continues to put Charlton at risk in the short to medium term.

Can you get full marks on this Charlton quiz?

1 of 13 How many points did Charlton achieve in the 2012/13 season? 59 61 63 65

Jordan was forthright in his response to the latest developments at the south London club, stating that Charlton could be in jeopardy if things are not resolved.

“It seems to me to be unnecessarily muddy…When you want to get rid of somebody, you just fire them,” he said.

“They’ve seen the idiot at Bury do what he’s done, and they’ve seen the challenges at Bolton.”

“Anything that represents proof of funding not being shown ultimately means demise.”

The former Crystal Palace chairman also addressed Southall’s alleged misuse of club money to fund his own personal lifestyle.

“If this guy [Southall] has been able to spend money that he shouldn’t have been able to spend, with respect whose fault is that? The majority shareholder. It’s on the guy whose money it is that’s enabling him to do that.”

Jordan also gave his thoughts on why he thinks Nimer wanted to buy the club in the first place.

“Let’s be clear. This guy [Tahnoon] Nimer has not bought Charlton because he loves Charlton and cannot wait to move to the south east of London. He’s bought it from [Roland] Duchatelet because he sees a commercial opportunity via football,” he said.

“He’s not bought the stadium from Roland, and the training ground.”

The Verdict

Simon Jordan is equal in his condemnation of both Southall and Nimer here.

He makes it clear that despite the claims being made by the majority shareholder that Southall has misused money, the fact that proof of funds has yet to be submitted is a real worry.

The hope is that Mr Nimer can get his wish and formally oust Southall from the board, and satisfy the EFL’s demands, otherwise staff wages may not be able to get paid, especially with the current suspension of fixtures severely affecting income.