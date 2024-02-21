TalkSPORT's Simon Jordan has come out and criticised Sunderland owner, and chairman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and the club's fans, for how they handled the situation surrounding their former manager, Michael Beale.

The former QPR and Rangers manager took the job in December 2023, and his tenure ended at the start of the week, making him the shortest-serving Sunderland manager in the club's history. His record as the team's boss certainly suggests that things weren't working well on the pitch.

Michael Beale - Championship record at Sunderland Games 11 Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 5 Goals Scored 13 Goals Conceded 13 Overall Points 14

There were a number of things that worked against Beale from the moment he got the job; like the fact that the man he was replacing - Tony Mowbray - was still very popular among a lot of the fanbase.

Jordan - a talkSPORT presenter and former football club owner - took aim at the Black Cats' ownership and fans for the way that things played out with Beale in charge.

Simon Jordan takes aim at Sunderland and their fans

Jorda started his soliloquy by stating that he felt Beale should have stayed at QPR in the first place, rather than moving on to Glasgow Rangers at, seemingly, the first opportunity, after turning down the chance to take over at Wolves.

He then said: "He [Michael Beale] goes to Sunderland and, for whatever reason, the 12-year-old owner decides to employ him and then subsequently decides to take him out after five games. It was a surprising decision. It wasn't a natural fit. I don't know why they took Tony Mowbray out in the first place.

"I don't know what that was about because, ultimately, he was doing a decent job. I think that was to do with the fact he spoke out of turn and perhaps talked about the transfer market when the owner was at school.

"Look, I am of the same mindset [as Sunderland fans] about Mick Beale," added the former Crystal Palace owner. "Clearly, he can operate at a certain level and, clearly, he can coach because he wouldn't have been in the positions that he has. I don't know what he said at the interview stage.

"The fact of the matter is that if he had won seven of his 12 games then we possibly wouldn't be having this discussion and that was then compounded by the fact, for whatever reason, that Sunderland fans who are entitled having watched their team in League One for the last few years have obviously got delusions of grandeur about where they think they should be."

Criticising Sunderland fans for how Michael Beale was received is wrong

No team has a divine right to be in any division; that's the way football works across most of the world. But some teams have a strong reputation, and history, of being in the top division, and Sunderland can certainly lay claim to that. Up until their relegation in the 2016/17 season, the Black Cats had been in the Premier League for all but three seasons in the 2000s.

They made it to the play-offs last year, and the obvious hope off the back of that would have been to kick on and push for more, but things haven't worked out that way. Claiming that the fans are being overzealous about where they think their club should be, in terms of leagues, feels wrong, considering their history.