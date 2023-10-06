Leeds United and Leicester City were both relegated from the Premier League last season, but the pair are set to challenge Everton depending on the result of an independent commission's findings.

Along with Burnley, the Whites and Foxes hierarchies have penned a joint letter to 777 Partners, who are primed to buy out Farhad Moshiri at Goodison Park, to ask if they are aware that they plan to sue the club for £300 million.

That is of course if the commission finds that Everton have indeed breached the Premier League's financial regulations, with the argument being that both Leeds and Leicester believe that the Toffeses should have had points deducted either last season or the season prior.

What are Everton being investigated for?

In March 2023, it was announced that the Toffees were being referred to an independent commission in regards to historical breaches of profit and sustainability regulations of the Premier League.

In the 2020-21 season, the Merseyside outfit lost £120.9 million during a campaign that was hit by COVID-19 restrictions and no fans allowed into Goodison Park.

At the end of their three-year cycle, where clubs are not allowed to make over £105 million losses in the top flight of English football, Everton's amounted to a massive £371.8 million - extenuating circumstances however related to COVID-19 meant that the club were not charged at the time.

However, an audit of all clubs' finances for the 2021-22 season has led to the club's situation to be handed over to an independent commission, with the hearing beginning later on in October.

Everton believe that they are not guilty of anything, but if they are proven to be guilty then the Premier League could come down hard on the Toffees with potential points deductions.

What has Simon Jordan said on Leeds and Leicester's letter to 777 Partners?

Speaking out on the decision of Leeds, Leicester and Burnley to write to Everton's prospective new owners about the potential of suing the club for multi-millions depending on the outcome of the hearing, Simon Jordan - who used to own Crystal Palace - has slammed the clubs for the approach that they have taken.

“That’s just ridiculous,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT on October 6 - via MOT Leeds News.

“I mean first and foremost, writing to somebody to suggest ‘are you aware’ to what end? Because they might make them an offer to be able to hit it off at the pass or they might stop them from buying Everton as a result of it?

“The rules in terms of adjudicating the timings of adjudication are down to the Premier League and the clubs that are sitting in it.

"Their argument is that this would have been adjudicated in a much more timely fashion.

“The issue is that these Premier League football clubs want things done in a more timely fashion.

"If they want the rules to be more far-reaching, guess what you do - you get into an AGM as the 20 clubs and you say to the central management of the Premier League ‘we want these rules change and we vote upon it’.”