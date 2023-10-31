Highlights Simon Jordan criticizes Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for asking fans for money to save the club, questioning the need for financial assistance.

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has criticised Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for asking fans for money to help save the club.

In an interview with The Star, Chansiri asked Wednesday supporters to donate £2 million to help "save the club" from a three-window transfer ban, which would be imposed if an outstanding debt to HMRC is not paid within 30 days, while he also warned that some players and staff could go unpaid this month.

Chansiri has been under increasing pressure from Owls fans in recent months, and there were protests against his ownership after the club made the worst start to a season in their history.

The controversial departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, a lack of investment during the summer transfer window and high ticket prices have been among the reasons for Wednesday supporters' ire towards Chansiri, but he was praised for the appointment of Danny Rohl earlier this month.

The Owls picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United at Hillsborough on Sunday, but they remain bottom of the table, eight points from safety.

What did Simon Jordan say?

Jordan questioned Chansiri's claims that he is experiencing a cash flow issue, and he believes that he has taken exception to the protests against him.

"I think he’s making a point," Jordan said on talkSPORT, quoted via The Star. "If you look at the family worth that he comes from, he comes from a family worth of three quarters of a billion. We’re talking about someone who has been willing to spend £150m or £160m on Sheffield Wednesday. We’re talking about somebody who is having a tantrum. He’s having a turn.

"He uses the words ‘trying his best’ very regularly. He used it after the play-off final and in conjunction with this article. I think he’s a bit tired of being told by football fans what he should be doing - but that is the price on the ticket."

Asked whether he believes Chansiri has cash flow problems, Jordan said: "He might do, but I don’t think his cash flow problems amount to £2m. I don’t think £2m would be a determining factor for this man and whether he could afford to continue funding Sheffield Wednesday. If it was £20m, I might have a conversation about the subject matter to say ‘Oh dear, there might be some issue with this situation’.

"This is a club that landed in League One under his ownership after the amount of money that he spent. People that have spent that amount of money on a football club should have a different relationship to fans to the one that this man does. I think there are cultural differences in terms of his expectations of what people should and shouldn’t be able to say to him.

"I don’t think he needs or wants Sheffield Wednesday fans to divvy-up £100 each.

"He knows that isn’t going to happen, he knows that the 70% of the fan bases who turns up every Saturday to watch them isn’t going to give them an extra £100. He knows that going in.

"What he’s saying is ‘OK, you want to call me a custodian’ - which in principle there is an argument towards. When you’re the person sitting in the box seat, and I can say this as someone who has been an owner, and you’re being told you’re a custodian while you’re doing your brains in economically, it can be frustrating.

"The chairman shouldn’t have to constantly listen to people telling him ‘it’s not his football club, he doesn’t own it’. That’s the price on the ticket, but there’s a two-way transaction. Anybody who has been an owner can relate to Chansiri. Anybody that has got any common sense would tell you Chansiri shouldn’t be doing what he’s doing. But I can relate to it.

"Do I think this admirable from a chairman? No. Do I think he should be behaving in this way? No. Do I think this is the way to communicate with a fan base? No. Do I think this relationship is broken? Probably. Is he going to be getting out of Sheffield Wednesday? Probably, if someone is prepared to come along and buy it.

"He may well have cash flow issues. What I think is that he has a cash flow issue in his mind. He has a resistance to being told what to do. It is (irresponsible) because he has taken on the responsibility of owning a football club and with that comes consequences. When you take on the job you don’t realise that the biggest detractors are the people you’re meant to be working alongside, not the opposition or the enemies you’re fighting against to try to win games of football.

"That brings with it a challenge and if you’re from a background where culturally authority is supposed to be recognised, then it is difficult. He should have got his head around this and this now makes him look like a laughing stock. This makes him look like a child with his football club.

"It’s irresponsible what he’s saying. If he backs up what he’s saying with what he does, then he puts himself in the way of damaging the opportunity for the football club. He’s probably looking at and saying that they’ve only got one win all season, ironically this weekend."

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Chansiri's comments are incredibly alarming for Wednesday supporters.

Jordan is likely right that Chansiri's reluctance to accept criticism is behind the club's current financial issues, rather than a serious cash flow problem, but it is essential that the outstanding debts to HMRC are paid quickly to avoid a three-window transfer ban.

The Owls' squad is in desperate need of strengthening, and should the club be unable to recruit players for a significant period, there could be difficult times ahead at Hillsborough.

It will be particularly frustrating for Wednesday fans that Chansiri's comments come just a day after their first win of the season, and it was a much-improved performance against Rotherham.

Ahead of a crucial game against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, off-the-field issues are once again dominating the headlines, and protests against Chansiri could resume in the coming weeks.