Simon Jordan reveals the text message he sent to Steve Bruce ahead of potential West Brom move

West Brom’s hunt for a new manager might already be reaching its end with the news that Steve Bruce could be appointed as the next boss of the Baggies.

His last spell was a rollercoaster ride of a time with Newcastle, where he managed some good results but was ultimately never taken on or taken seriously by Toon supporters and ended up losing his job after a bad run from the club.

Before that though, his managerial stints in the EFL have been filled with some success. He has experience of leading a team out of the Championship and has worked at the very top end of the division in the past. He’s led Birmingham into the Premier League, taken Hull out of the division and also into the play-offs on another occasion and has done similar with Aston Villa.

It seemed as though the Newcastle job may have taken the love out of management for Bruce but it’s now become apparent that he does indeed fancy a return to the top role at a club, with him looking increasingly likely to take the reins at West Brom.

Now, ahead of the move talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has revealed that he text the former Man United player ahead of the switch – and that he asked the boss if he ‘was mad’ for taking the role.

Jordan said: “I sent him a text this morning saying ‘are you bloody mad?’ And he said ‘yeah, I think I am’.

“Not in terms of taking the job of West Brom, but getting back into the mix after such a difficult time at Newcastle.”

If Bruce does take the reins at the Hawthorns, then he could certainly have a job on his hands in taking them up.

The Verdict

The appointment of Steve Bruce is something of a shock – and to be honest, the manager probably is mad for agreeing to take it on.

Considering it looked like he might be done with management, he is a brave man to pick the Baggies as his next role. They have a lot of demands in terms of promotion and if this backfires, then he could be set for an onslaught of abuse similar to what Valerien Ismael has received.

In fact, there are plenty of West Brom fans who already disapprove of the former Newcastle boss being chosen as the next manager at the club. There are some who feel that there are more attractive options out there and that this appointment isn’t the right way to go.

It might mean he is up against it already – but some good results and a promotion would do plenty to get the fans onside.