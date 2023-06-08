Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Steven Gerrard could be a good appointment for Leeds United if he can demonstrate that he has learned from his previous jobs.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Sam Allardyce, with the club opting against renewing his short-term contract after he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Premier League and, according to The Sun, Gerrard is a potential candidate.

What's Steven Gerrard up to?

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa in October with the club sitting just outside the relegation zone in the top flight.

The 43-year-old won just 13 of his 40 games in charge during a disappointing 11-month spell at Villa Park, but he did enjoy success with Rangers before that, leading his side to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021.

Leeds reportedly face competition from Leicester City for Gerrard, but he is not the only name under consideration for the vacancy at Elland Road, with West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, Regis Le Bris, Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Scott Parker and Carlos Carvalhal all linked.

What did Simon Jordan say about Gerrard?

Jordan believes Gerrard could be the right man for the Whites, but says he must clearly explain to the board how he would get the club promoted and what he has learned from his previous experiences.

"Gerrard to me, I don't see why he couldn't do the job if the lessons that needed to have been learned have been learned," Jordan told talkSPORT.

"If he can sit in front of a chairman and walk him through what it is that he would bring to his football club and what he's learned from the lessons he's had previously and could then deploy them.

"Steven Gerrard isn't going to do an interview with the media where he says he can't get Leeds United promoted because that would be an exercise in silliness and no one would employ him.

"Put aside the fact he was a good footballer, put aside the fact that the backstory at Rangers was a good one predominantly, put aside the failings at Aston Villa, just look at the fella in the round and get you to walk him through how he does it," Jordan added.

"Get him to own it, get him to double down on the fact he's not Steven Gerrard the elite footballer, he's a manager looking for a gig."

Would Steven Gerrard be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Gerrard would be an incredibly risky appointment for the Whites.

He showed plenty of potential at Rangers and Jordan is right that if Gerrard has learned the lessons from his struggles at Aston Villa, then he could be a good choice.

But his stint at Villa Park raises huge concerns and as he would be unable to bring previous assistants Michael Beale or Neil Critchley with him to Elland Road with both now back in management, there would be doubts about whether he would have the necessary coaching structure to support him.

Given some of the other options available, Gerrard is too much of a gamble for Leeds to take at this point.