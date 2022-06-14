Simon Jordan reveals Mike Ashley stance on Derby County ownership bid

Simon Jordan has revealed that Mike Ashley is biding his time with Derby County bid until there are no other offers on the table.

The involvement of Chris Kirchner in the process to buy the club collapsed earlier this week.

The American businessman is now no longer in the running to take ownership of the Rams, which has left the club in the lurch once again.

However, the Crystal Palace chairman believes that Ashley is still very much interested in purchasing the club.

Speaking on Talksport, the former Palace owner claimed that Ashley does not want to compete with anyone for the club.

This is his explanation for why the ex-Newcastle United owner has been waiting in the background throughout this process.

The 54-year old was also speaking on the decision by Kirchner to pull out of the deal, believing the businessman suffered from buyer’s regret.

“I’m surmising, this is a fishing expedition on my part trying to work out why someone would walk up to the finishing line and then pull back from it,” said Jordan, via Derbyshire Live.

“I hear lots of things, I hear highfalutin football agents behind this deal, I hear people like Garry Cook, I hear a lot of different dynamics.

“I hear Ashley is at the table but won’t get involved until there’s nobody else there, doesn’t want to be involved in a bidding competition, wants to do the deal as he wants to.”

Derby have now been left with no new owner going into the season, which is not how Wayne Rooney will have wanted to begin preparations for the club’s first campaign down in League One.

A 21-points deduction penalty due to going into administration cost the team last campaign as the Rams were relegated from the Championship.

The Verdict

This week has been another disaster for the club in a series of horrific circumstances surrounding Pride Park.

A new owner will need to be found swiftly in order for the club to survive.

Ashley has the experience and know-how to run an efficient club and could be the man to steer Derby out of this trouble.

While he was an unpopular figure at St James’ Park, the Rams have now reached a point where he would look a very sensible figure to secure the future of the club if he did come in and take it over.