Simon Jordan insists Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson can have no complaints about Sheffield Wednesday’s equalising goal as he accused his side of time wasting.

Sheffield Wednesday make history with play-off comeback

After losing the first leg against the Posh 4-0, Wednesday knew they needed to make play-off history if they were to come back and progress to reach Wembley. And, that’s exactly what they did, on a dramatic night at Hillsborough.

A Michael Smith penalty and a Lee Gregory effort gave the Owls hope before Reece James scored in the 71st minute to set up a frantic finish.

Liam Palmer would grab the crucial fourth to force extra-time, scoring in the 98th minute, after only six had been awarded, although an injury to Dominic Iorfa meant the referee was always going to play longer.

Nevertheless, Ferguson felt the game should’ve been over, but, speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan had no sympathy for Peterborough, as he heaped praise on Darren Moore, with his team going on to win on penalties.

“They got an early goal which got them up and running, and how bad Peterborough were doubled down on it. But, you’ve still got to go out and score four or five goals. Of course, the controversy comes around the fact they scored in the 98th minute, but there’s no controversy about that, Darren Ferguson, because your side spent most of the second half rolling around, wasting as much time as they could. You got a goal scored against you because of your own antics.

“The better side won, they deserved to win. I’m very proud of Darren Moore. I watched his reaction afterwards, and I had a sense of pride for him because you could see it.”

Sheffield Wednesday still have work to do

Ferguson was gracious overall following the heartbreaking loss for his side, even if he did feel the game should’ve ended, but the reality is the stoppages before that meant the ref was right to play on.

Ultimately, his side only had themselves to blame, as they threw it away, and on the last goal, they had several chances to prevent it before it reached Palmer.

As Jordan says, Moore deserves so much credit for masterminding this success, and it will have meant so much to him considering the criticism that came his way after the first leg. Now, it’s all about the final, and Wednesday must ensure they finish the job, because it’s always been about winning promotion for the club.