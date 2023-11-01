Highlights Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has an "open mind" about the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as QPR head coach.

Cifuentes led Hammarby to a third-placed finish last season, earning qualification to the Europa Conference League.

The appointment of Cifuentes is a gamble for QPR, as he has no Championship experience and the team is currently in a relegation battle.

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan says he has an "open mind" about the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as the new Queens Park Rangers head coach.

Cifuentes was named the new R's boss on Monday, replacing Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked on Saturday following the 2-1 defeat to leaders Leicester City at Loftus Road, the club's sixth consecutive defeat.

The Spaniard joins the Hoops from Swedish side Hammarby, where he had been in charge since January 2022.

Cifuentes led Hammarby to a third-placed finish in the Allsvenskan last season, earning qualification to the Europa Conference League, and with two games of the current campaign remaining, his side sit sixth in the table.

The 41-year-old has previously managed Rubi, Sant Andreu, Hospitalet, Sandefjord and AaB.

Cifuentes was chosen ahead of former R's manager Neil Warnock, who guided Huddersfield Town to Championship survival last season, while the club also held talks with ex-Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi.

The Hoops sit 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety, and Cifuentes will take charge for the first time in a crucial game against fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

What did Simon Jordan say?

Jordan, who employed Warnock during his time as Palace owner, believes that the 74-year-old's experience could have been useful to the R's in their battle against relegation, but he backed chief executive Lee Hoos' decision to appoint Cifuentes.

"I don't want to be formulaic in suggesting that the only way you can achieve something in football is by going to people who know that area explicitly," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"I think it's a component part, a very useful and valuable component part, and the predicament that Queens Park Rangers are in is not the predicament that Norwich City were in when they appointed Daniel Farke or Burnley were in when they appointed Vincent Kompany that have not necessarily got the experience in Championship football, or maybe even Michael Carrick going in at Middlesbrough, although he understands English football.

"But in a relegation battle, there is probably a default setting in most people's minds that you go to people that a) can achieve a solution to the problem and b) understand the landscape and the logistics.

"That's why Neil's name would have come back into the equation because of the oracle that he worked last year with Huddersfield and because of the achievements he's had previously at Queens Park Rangers, Palace and wherever else he's been, but Neil is a certain age and I think he wanted a break.

"We've seen Graham Potter come in from Swedish football, albeit he's an Englishman and had worked in English football before, and have a modicum of success at Swansea in the Championship which led him on to Brighton and so on and so forth.

"The guy has got a decent record, the Swedish league, whilst not the most competitive league, is still producing teams that are performing in the Champions League and in Europe to a modicum of a decent standard.

"His side he produced finished third last year, there must have been some research.

"The chief executive at QPR is nobody's fool, Lee Hoos, he's been around long enough and around the game enough to know what may or may not be required.

"They identified Beale last year, Beale came in with no real credentials for being a manager and did very well for a period of time before doing his Marco Silva impression by disappearing, Marco Silva as he was once was not as he is now.

"So I have an open mind to this."

Is Marti Cifuentes a good appointment for Queens Park Rangers?

The appointment of Cifuentes is certainly a gamble by the R's.

Cifuentes did a decent job at Hammarby, but it is a risk to appoint a manager with no Championship experience in a relegation battle.

The Hoops' relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday made a similar appointment in Danny Rohl, who had never managed before, and the German has made an impact at Hillsborough, while the likes of Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna are examples of young, up-and-coming managers currently thriving in the second tier.

Cifuentes is a coach with a lot of potential, but it will be a tough task for him to keep the R's in the division, and it is essential he picks up three points in his first game at Rotherham this weekend.