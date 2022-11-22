Simon Jordan reacts as QPR’s Mick Beale emerges as favourite for Rangers vacancy

QPR head coach Mick Beale finds himself the favourite for yet another managerial vacancy, and this time it his former club Rangers who are apparently keen on his services.

The 42-year-old is very early into his career as a number one, having only been appointed at Loftus Road back in June, but he looked set to take the job at Premier League outfit Wolves, according to various reports.

However, Beale ended up turning down the move to Molineux and reiterated his commitment to the project he signed up for with the Hoops – now though he finds himself at the centre of another potential switch.

Having sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst this week after just one year in charge, Scottish giants Rangers are looking for the Dutchman’s replacement and Beale is apparently on their shortlist.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 QPR were founded in 1872 True False

Beale was Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Ibrox before the pair headed to Aston Villa in 2021 and he is now wanted back north of the border as their leading man – the Daily Record have also suggested that Beale wants the job as well.

One individual who would be shocked if such a move occurred is former Crystal Palace chairman-turned-pundit Simon Jordan, who doesn’t think a move to Ibrox makes sense for Beale’s fledging career.

“And I’d be surprised if Michael Beale goes there because why would he want to go to Rangers when he could have potentially gone to a Premier League club?” Jordan questioned on TalkSPORT – via GlasgowLive.

“Going to the career path that Michael Beale has alluded to and the ideas behind it, it would be a strange one not to want to go to a Premier League club in Wolverhampton Wanderers and yet still go to Rangers after the statements he’s made at QPR.”

The Verdict

Beale clearly holds Rangers in high regard, which is why he was at Ibrox a few weeks ago to take in a match when Van Bronckhorst was still in post.

He was part of a great team with Gerrard and many others who achieved great success at Rangers, but he hasn’t really proven anything yet as a number one at QPR.

He has has somewhat of a good start at Loftus Road but you would have thought Rangers would want a little more experience than what Beale currently has as a number one.

It will be very hard to turn down though for Beale if Rangers do come calling, such is his affinity with the club – say what you want about the quality of Scottish football in general but with Rangers always in European competition and the size of their fanbase, it could mean that QPR lose their manager.