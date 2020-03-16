Simon Jordan places blame in Charlton dispute

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has blamed Charlton Athletic executive chairman Matt Southall for “teeing off” at majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

Nimer and Southall are currently in an ongoing dispute over who has control of the club.

Police were called to the Valley last week following reports of disagreement between club staff and members of the board, with the club later claiming in a statement that it hopes the directors will resolve their differences.

There have also been reports that papers were served to Southall, banning him from the premises.

Speaking on Talksport, Jordan said: “I have a great deal of empathy with the Charlton fans.

“He’s [Southall] an ex football agent and I’m sorry, but they are what they are.

“I find it hard to see how Nimer is going to sit there while a paid executive chairman is teeing off and saying what he likes.

“There is only going to be one winner.”

South London News journalist Louis Mendez said that club’s statement suggested that key members of staff are now reporting to Nimer.

The verdict

The situation at the Valley has been evolving rapidly over the last week, with the landscape at the club changing from one day to the next.

However, as Jordan stated it appears Nimer is starting to come out on top.

The club statement further backs this up and in light of reports that Southall has been banned from the club, it is hard to see a way back for him.