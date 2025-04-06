Summary Simon Jordan admitted considering buying Sheffield Wednesday due to its huge potential and fan base.

Dejphon Chansiri's mismanagement, including delayed payments to players, is a concern for the club's future.

The potential for rebuilding Sheffield Wednesday under new ownership remains appealing despite current issues.

TalkSport pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan once admitted that he would consider buying Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been in the headlines once again recently for the wrong reasons, as reports surfaced that Dejphon Chansiri had failed to pay his players on time for the month of March 2025.

To rub salt in the wounds, reports have now emerged that Leicester City could be keen on swooping Danny Rohl away from Hillsborough.

Interestingly, an almost-year-old clip has resurfaced online amid these new worrying revelations from TalkSport. In this clip, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan said he'd consider buying Sheffield Wednesday, and gave his take on the crux of the issue holding the club back from its potential.

What Simon Jordan said about Sheffield Wednesday ownership

Jordan has plenty of experience in the football ownership scene, overseeing operations at Selhurst Park for 10 years, before departing the Eagles in 2010. The 57-year-old seems keen to venture into football ownership once again, and told TalkSport last year: "If I was to buy another football club, what would I buy? One of the clubs I mention is Sheffield Wednesday.

"It's got huge potential, it's a huge area, it's got a huge catchment, it's got support bases - it's a proper football club in a proper area, where if you wanted to build that football club and embrace the fans, you'd be able to achieve it.

"[It's a] proper football club - all I think it needs is proper leadership, some money, and proper direction. The fans are there, look at that play-off semi-final last year [2023], look at the 33,000 fans that they had in that return leg after getting their heads handed to them at Peterborough. They came back and overturned it.

"Look at the size of that football club, it's always perplexed me why the football club has languished in the way it has done for 25 years."

Simon Jordan admission will be exciting for potential buyers

Despite the clip being almost a year old, it still holds true to the present day.

The Owls have become an established Championship club and the potential is clear for everyone to see. Chansiri's tenure has been nothing short of a disaster, and you wonder whether Wednesday could have something good going for them under a different ownership group.

As Jordan stated, the potential to rebuild the club is there. The fanbase is enormous and loyal, with a huge catchment area that will attract more and more fans throughout the years. From the outside looking in, this is surely a hugely attractive prospect to any potentially interested parties.

Sheffield Wednesday historical league placement under Dejphon Chansiri (Transfermarkt) Season Division Position 2014-15 Championship 13th 2015-16 Championship 6th 2016-17 Championship 4th 2017-18 Championship 15th 2018-19 Championship 12th 2019-20 Championship 16th 2020-21 Championship 24th (R) 2021-22 League One 4th 2022-23 League One 3rd (POW) 2023-24 Championship 20th

With the latest reports regarding Rohl's likely departure in the summer, it will come as a hammer blow to the club if their beloved manager who helped them achieve Championship sustainability departs. Even more so, the next manager will likely receive a similar lack of backing by the board, if the current ownership remains.

The news of Wednesday not paying players on time will certainly be a huge worry to supporters, as a points deduction isn't out of the realm of possibility should this continue. Last time the Owls were deducted points, they were relegated to League One.

Despite the club seemingly on its knees once again, the positives Jordan highlighted in the interview still stand and will act as factors to entice potential buyers.