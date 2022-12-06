Simon Jordan offers verdict following Birmingham City takeover collapse

Birmingham City have once again been left in limbo following the breakdown in talks between their current owners and the consortium involving Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez.

After five months of talks and extensions in regards to a potential takeover of the Blues, local businessman Richardson and ex-footballer Lopez have now ended their attempts to take the club away from their current Hong Kong ownership.

The pair underwent due diligence of the club back in the summer after submitting a deposit, often being pictured at matches together in the directors box and were even credited with helping get transfer deals over the line, such as Tahith Chong from Manchester United.

Richardson and Lopez, whose consortium was named ‘Maxco’, had initially targeted a takeover within three weeks of their deposit being submitted, but after attempting to renegotiate a deal following their due diligence, talks have ended up coming to a conclusion after an agreement could not be reached with Birmingham Sports Holdings.

A man who is no stranger to the world of football ownership and related business is Simon Jordan, who used to own Crystal Palace, and he has instead criticised a number of parties, including the EFL and Laurence Bassini, as well as ex-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, before saying that there will be another party down the line who will rescue the Blues.

“Whether Paul is finding out that the cost implications of it are greater and ultimately the amount of money he wanted to put in might have been in discussion,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT, via BirminghamLive

“The ownership model will always be the ownership model.

“The deal he walks into would have been a crap deal, I’m sorry, I don’t care what people think about my observations of Laurence Bassini – I think all of that has probably caused a mess.

“I think the Carson Yeung deal, you have to look at David Gold and David Sullivan for that, it’s all well and good saying they prospered out of that deal and ultimately Birmingham City was a better football club for their involvement there.

“But they left them in a situation where the ownership was a mess and has become a mess since then.

“The EFL, the lack of professionalism, not now, if you talk to Trevor Birch now and say ‘Would this takeover have been allowed in the format it was allowed in?’ No it wouldn’t. The industry has matured and the EFL’s knowledge has become wiser. This particular problem has got many fathers.

“They must have known this from the outset. I don’t think Birmingham are in any immediate jeopardy besides the fact the particular owners they have there are not to the liking of the fans.”

The Verdict

Even though Richardson has been very passionate about the club, maybe it will be for the best that he did not takeover.

Something didn’t seem right when it was taking a number of months to finalise a deal that was only expected to take weeks, and perhaps Jordan is right in the sense that the finances involved just wouldn’t have worked out in the end.

It isn’t as though the Blues are in financial crisis though – they spent a seven-figure fee on Chong in the summer and are competitive in the Championship, so things aren’t at rock bottom.

It is true that Birmingham fans would prefer new owners, but the collapse of this particular deal is not the end of the world.