Simon Jordan offers Derby fans hope concerning Erik Alonso takeover

Simon Jordan has offered Derby County fans hope about Erik Alonso’s potential takeover, suggesting that the recent concerns are misplaced and backing his prospective plans.

Alonso agreed a deal to buy the club from Mel Morris last month but is yet to get EFL approval.

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that the takeover was in jeopardy, with people inside the club concerned that it won’t go through.

The report also claims that the prospective Rams owner is planning to borrow against Pride Park moving forward.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has warned that the Spaniard’s takeover “should be treated with caution”, while Alonso himself has denied that the deal may fall through.

The 29-year-old seems to have the support of Jordan, who has offered the Pride Park faithful hope about the prospective new owner and his plans for the East Midlands club.

💰“From what I have understood, this guy has got quite significant means.” 👏 “Debts only a problem if you can’t afford it but this Alonso has ambition!” Simon Jordan believes Erik Alonso means business to takeover #DCFC and believes it’s a smart purchase. pic.twitter.com/5Bf7SojQip — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 6, 2021

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Erik Alonso, from my understanding, has quite substantial means and the idea that this is in jeopardy is primarily based upon the thinking that if they get relegated, it must be in jeopardy. Not because anyone has said anything else.

“Now he talks about things like funding the stadium and switching the debt from the club to himself.

“That makes sense to me because Mel Morris revalued that stadium at £80 million and we had all that stuff two years ago where we were talking about the cuteness of Mel’s financial accountancy to get around financial fair play.

“If he’s paying for that stadium, he’s tying up a big bag of money that he says in the interview ‘I would rather spend on players’.

“If you take a mortgage on your house it doesn’t mean you don’t own it and can’t afford it. It just means that you’re making the cash that is available to you more liquid and more available for the bigger business picture.

“I understand that this guy has quite significant means and has made them very available. He’s not using the funding of the stadium to fund the purchase. He’s using the stadium for a later stage for the cash not being tied up on the ownership of the stadium but perhaps funding a mortgage to make sure he has liquid funds to invest in Derby. I think it makes sense.”

Jordan continued: “I think it’s as smart as paint. Some people will say because of what the Glasers are doing that it’s loading the football club with debt.

“Debt is only a problem if you can’t afford it. Man United can afford the debt, Man United fans don’t like the Glasers and the way they purchased it.

“This guy is coming in with big ambitions. I think he’s a little bit loose and fast with some of the things he says but that will be visited back on his toes because football has a long memory. They will remind him all the things he said about being in the Champions League and all this sort of stuff.

“You know what there’s nothing wrong with ambition as long as you’re prepared to support it and back it.

“I really don’t think, despite the journey that Derby have been on, that they have a real worry. Their bigger worry needs to be that they need to overcome Sheffield Wednesday on the weekend.”

Derby face a do-or-die clash with the Owls on the weekend, knowing that a win will keep them up but anything less than that could mean they’re relegated to League One.

Ahead of a monumental match like that, this takeover controversy is the last thing that Wayne Rooney and his side need.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 18 Did Richard Keogh make more than 100 appearances for Derby County? Yes No

The Verdict

The recent reports concerning Alonso and his prospective takeover have not been positive.

There will likely be a lot of concerned Rams supporters at the moment but these comments from Jordan should offer some hope.

He seems to be suggesting that the Spaniard is taking the right approach, in contrast to the views from elsewhere.

Time will tell who is right on this one.