West Bromwich Albion have been hamstrung in recent times by an owner that doesn't want to invest and has seemingly gone AWOL, but could there be a light at the end of the tunnel?

The Baggies' parachute payments ran out this past summer, leaving a big hole in the finances and it also left head coach Carlos Corberan unable to do much incoming transfer business, with just three new signings arriving at The Hawthorns and no transfer fees spent.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

The sale of Dara O'Shea to Premier League outfit Burnley helped the financial black hole somewhat, but Chinese owner Guochuan Lai hasn't been seen in the Midlands for some time now, but it looks like there are consortiums willing to strike a deal.

What is the latest on takeover interest in West Brom?

According to a report from John Percy of The Telegraph, initial discussions have taken place with parties from the United States of America and the Middle East in regards to a potential takeover at West Brom.

French crypto investor Fred Chesnais was linked with a move in the summer, but nothing has arisen since and business people from other places in the world are now starting to look into the Baggies.

The valuation of Albion is said to be around £50 million and Lai is willing to find the right person to take the club forward after not enough funds were raised over the summer in terms of player sales, and if a takeover isn't sorted before January then some of Corberan's squad will be on the market.

Action For Albion has been set up in recent times to organise protests against the Lai ownership, with member Alastair Jones appearing on TalkSPORT to talk about the club's plight amid the news that they have parties interested in the club.

What has Simon Jordan said on West Brom's financial situation?

Prominent TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who once owned a football club himself in the form of Crystal Palace, believes that Albion are in serious danger of going into financial ruin should Lai not drop his price-tag of the club, which is seemingly putting off bidders from coming forward.

“I think they [Action for Albion] have already won their battle," Jordan said on TalkSPORT (September 20, 11:24am).

"I don’t think he wants to be there any more. It becomes about how he exits and what their realistic expectations are. The next stumbling block will be the expectations of a departing owner.

“If he’s sat in situ, and doesn’t want to fund the football club, and doesn’t want it to cost him anything, but wants to achieve an outcome commensurate with his expectations, and if those expectations can’t be met by a potential buyer that doesn’t value it in the same way as the price tag of the seller, then you’re stuck in a situation where you go in a circle.

“Then you get back in the situation where Alastair [Jones] might be concerned about, if he’s not going to fund it, and it needs funding and there’s a shortfall between what it’s generating against what the current cost implications of it are.

“If he’s not prepared to fund it and then no one’s prepared to buy it because he doesn’t acquiesce to a price, then you’re going to find yourself in one space.

“The football club that starts to move towards an outcome that is very, very challenging, which is financial and economic meltdown and all that goes with that.”