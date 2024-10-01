Simon Jordan believes that VAR should be introduced to the Football League, as Derby County were left ruing poor decisions in their defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

The Canaries ran out 3-2 winners at Pride Park, although that didn’t tell the whole story, as Borja Sainz’s first goal should’ve been ruled out as the ball was clearly out of play as Josh Sargent provided the assist.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard’s hat-trick effort should also have been ruled out as the ball had crossed the line in the build-up.

In the Premier League, both goals would’ve been ruled out due to the technology in place which allows them to check incidents.

Simon Jordan discusses lack of VAR in the Championship

Yet, in the Championship, the goals stood, even though TV replays had shown within seconds that the ball had gone out of play.

Of course, VAR is a divisive subject, with many fans feeling the bad outweighs the good. However, speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan was adamant that if it’s considered to be beneficial to the game, it’s not right that it isn’t in place across the EFL.

“If you believe it is an advantage to football, and the second side of it is it is preposterous to suggest a game of football in the Championship is worth less than a game of football in the eyes and minds of the fans watching it in the Championship than the Premier League. It should be deployed, it should be deployed at perhaps the cost of the Premier League because some of their clubs are dropping into the Championship.

“Every ground within reason - every professional football ground - should have the same opportunity. It is not a different game of football, it is not governed by a different set of rules. It is relatively ridiculous to suggest that football being played in one space has a different set of opportunities to be correct in the analysis than another.

“What does it tell you about English football? It is perhaps another example for those who want the independent regulator to suggest that distributions of money will allow these things to facilitate themselves. The FA should be going to the Premier League or doing whatever they need to do, rather than sitting there reading their newspaper waiting for the next England game, to distribute money in to be able to make sure all grounds are hardwired for VAR. End of discussion.”

Introducing VAR would be divisive in the Championship

This is a very fair argument from Jordan, as if the game does believe that VAR is beneficial, then it’s not right that the Premier League has priority over the other leagues, as the resources in English football means it should be implemented in the top four divisions.

Again, whether that’s what people want is what causes debate. When you see incidents like Saturday, it will strengthen the calls to help the officials with technology, but we know after years of seeing VAR in the Premier League, it also has a negative impact in ways.

Ultimately, the clubs and the fans should have the say on whether they want it introduced, but there’s no indication it will be brought into the Football League, so it’s maybe a discussion that will take place in the years to come.

Derby County suffered from poor officiating

Derby boss Paul Warne was very respectful to the officials after the game given the circumstances, but he will obviously be hugely disappointed at what went on.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 12 Hull City 7 1 9 13 Derby County 7 0 9 14 Bristol City 7 -4 9

The reality is that VAR or not, the linesman should’ve been able to see the ball had gone out of play for the opener, and the third goal is another decision he would’ve expected to get right.

Sadly for Derby, there’s nothing that can be done now, and they will hope the old cliché of these things ‘evening themselves out’ does prove to be the case.