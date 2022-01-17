Simon Jordan makes suggestion involving Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper and Everton

Simon Jordan believes that Everton should be considering Steve Cooper as a potential replacement for Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

The former Crystal Palace owner rattled off a list of replacements for Benitez on TalkSPORT of which included the Welshman, quotes are provided by NottinghamshireLive.

He said: “They should be looking at Steve Cooper, and seeing the job he’s doing at Nottingham Forest and the job he did at Swansea.”

Cooper’s track record of developing younger players certainly makes him an attractive proposition for Premier League clubs.

There has been a conscious effort from more clubs than ever, since the pandemic began, to buy young players to develop and sell on at a profit.

It is a sustainable and profitable business model, that is made easier to achieve by hiring a coach like Steve Cooper.

The performances of Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson have not gone unnoticed this season, and looking at the huge improvement in the likes of Connor Roberts, Ben Cabango and Marc Guehi in the Welshman’s time at Swansea City, there is a common denominator.

The Toffees have lacked a clear direction and identity in recent years, signing big ego players for substantial transfer fees and struggling to achieve their goals in the top-flight.

The Verdict

Steve Cooper would represent a huge change in approach at the club, with Champions League winners Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez the two most recent men in the job.

It would take a lot for Forest to let Cooper go, the Reds have come on leaps and bounds on the pitch since he entered the building and he has been clearly backed in the transfer market this month by the club’s hierarchy.

Cooper’s relationship with Chief Executive Dane Murphy appears to be blossoming and there is loads to be excited about for Forest supporters.

To see that all thrown away to join a Premier League relegation battle would be a surprise at this stage, however if Everton go down the interim appointment route then it would not be a surprise to see something like this flare up come the end of the season.