Simon Jordan makes Nottingham Forest claim following Leicester City triumph

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has praised Nottingham Forest following their FA Cup triumph over Leicester City – and insists it’s ‘unfathomable’ that the Reds have been nowhere near the Premier League in recent years.

Forest last tasted the top flight in 1999 when they were relegated under the management of Dave Bassett and then Ron Atkinson, and since then it’s been a struggle to restore former glories.

Since their last foray with England’s elite clubs in the league, Forest have reached the play-offs in the Championship three times but the last time they did that was in 2011 when they lost out to Swansea City in the semi-finals.

It appeared that 2021-22 was going to be a season of hard struggle at the beginning following poor results under Chris Hughton, but Steve Cooper has completely galvanised the Tricky Trees since his September appointment.

Forest now sit just two points outside the play-off spots and following their 4-1 drubbing of the Foxes on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Djed Spence, Jordan believes that the club are very much on the up and it’s about time that they returned to the Premier League.

“The boy Spence looks like a proper, proper player. Cooper has got it going the right way,” Jordan said on talkSPORT, per NottinghamshireLive.

“It’s unfathomable that Forest haven’t even featured in the play-offs for 10 years. This is a European champion, a huge club with a wonderful fanbase.

“You’ve got to give credit where credit’s due, it was a fabulous game. The energy and vitality that Forest brought to the table, the fans and everything, it was a spectacle.”

For the size and history of the club it is incredible that Forest haven’t played in the Premier League for over 22 years.

Times could be changing though and with the momentum that Steve Cooper has them under, promotion is realistic this season.

The turn-around in performances from Hughton to Cooper has been miraculous and there’s genuine belief amongst fans that this could be their year.

Pundits are backing them in the media which shows that they are getting noticed – beating the likes of Arsenal and Leicester convincingly will do that – and they will be underdogs no more.