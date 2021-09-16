Simon Jordan makes Nottingham Forest claim as managerial frontrunner emerges

Simon Jordan has question why Steve Cooper would want the Nottingham Forest job as he emerged as the favourite for the vacancy.

The Reds made the decision to sack Chris Hughton this morning, with defeat to Middlesbrough last night leaving Forest bottom of the Championship with just a point after six defeats in seven.

Now, it’s about identifying a successor, with The Athletic claiming that Cooper, who has taken Swansea to two play-off finishes at this level, is the firm favourite.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan suggested the Forest job isn’t better than the one Cooper left in the summer with the Swans.

“You have got to ask yourself a question if you are Steve Cooper, why would you want to go from Swansea, who have been in play-offs in recent years, to Nottingham Forest?

“They have not got back into the Premier League for 22 years under various ownership models. They’ve twisted and turned, they’ve stuck and they’ve twist but have still not been able to find a formula. It isn’t the fans making it an unpalatable place. Those Nottingham Forest fans are great fans.”

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

The verdict

You can understand Jordan’s point to a degree about Forest’s struggles. They’ve clearly underachieved for some time now and the high turnover of managers suggests the problems run deeper than whoever is the dugout at the City Ground.

But, the great fans that he talks about, along with their rich history means they are always going to be an attractive option to any coach.

So, with Cooper out of work at the moment, you would imagine that he would jump at the chance of trying to be the one to finally get Forest firing and back to where they feel they belong.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.