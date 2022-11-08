Simon Jordan makes Nathan Jones claim as he looks set for Luton Town exit

Simon Jordan believes there should be no hard feelings if Nathan Jones does swap Luton Town for Southampton as expected.

The 49-year-old has emerged as the frontrunner for the Saints vacancy and it has been reported that he will be named as their new boss before the weekend game against Liverpool at Anfield.

First though, Jones is leading the Hatters against former club Stoke City tonight.

Therefore, fans are waiting for a proper announcement on his future but Jordan explained to TalkSPORT that making the step up would show the great work Jones has done at Kenilworth Road over the years since returning for a second spell in charge.

“Luton are going to understand where they are. What’s weak about staying at a football club? The average managerial tenure is less than 18 months. He’s been there for three years, he’s done a decent job and he’s at the point where he wants to move on.

“You can’t argue that for Nathan Jones and for Luton, they’ve had a relationship that’s worked for both of them.”

What nationality are these 18 ex-Luton Town players?

1 of 18 Yaser Kasim Iraq Syria Australia India

The verdict

You can understand the point that Jordan is making here as this would undoubtedly be a step up for Jones and the chance to move to the Premier League is always going to be hard to turn down.

In truth, the same logic applies to most clubs in the Championship and it’s the reality of modern football.

Now, we wait for an official announcement as it appears the game at Stoke will be Jones’ final in charge of the Hatters.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.