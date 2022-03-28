Simon Jordan makes Derby County takeover prediction involving Mel Morris

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has admitted he would not be surprised if Mel Morris was able to work out a way to buy back Derby County – despite putting the Rams into administration back into September.

County had racked up a multitude of debts under Morris’ ownership and he decided just one month into the 2021-22 Championship season to place the club in the hands of administrators – which put Derby on a minus points tally.

Morris went silent for a number of months as the club battled legal issues with clubs such as Middlesbrough and Wycombe, which were posing a serious threat to a potential takeover by any interested parties.

Breaking his silence though in February, Morris agreed to settle the dispute with Middlesbrough in order to try and fast-track a sale through for Derby, but his ownership of Pride Park is seemingly causing issues in terms of valuation.

Jordan believes that Morris is controlling all aspects of the sale due to the fact that MSD Holdings have loaned the administrators money to run the club secured off Morris’ assets and it wouldn’t be a shock to the ex-Palace custodian if he were to re-assume control at County.

“Dell are putting the money in to fund the administrator but they’re using security Mel Morris has against properties he has in London to be able to underpin it,” Jordan told talkSPORT, via DerbyshireLive.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Mel Morris came out of the other side and bought the football club out because he’s controlling all the parts including, perhaps, the administrator.

“Anything’s possible. I think it unlikely, but it’s a possibility.

“The most important thing for Derby fans to understand is that they’ve got a credible number of bidders at the table, to such an extent that the administrator is putting them forward to the EFL to make sure there are no delays while they’re fine-tuning all the different financial aspects of the deal.”

The Verdict

Derby fans would likely be furious if Morris were to win back control of the club after what he did in September.

There’s no doubt that he put a lot of money in during his time as owner and chairman, however he also pretty much sealed the club’s fate and has almost sent them into League One due to his actions.

Even though there are other bidders for the club, it doesn’t appear that they are at the valuation that the administrators have set – if they were then surely a preferred bidder would have been named by now.

Due to the fact that a lot of the club’s current funds are tied to Morris’ assets, it is definitely a possibility that he could return – but it does seem very unlikely.