Simon Jordan makes claim involving Birmingham City as takeover talk continues

Simon Jordan believes that David Sullivan will not want anything to do with Laurence Bassini as he looks to conclude a deal to buy Birmingham City.

It’s been widely reported that Bassini is interested in buying Blues, and he has made some bold claims in recent days as he indicated everything is in place to buy the club and then fund a promotion push.

However, it has been revealed that former Blues owner David Sullivan, who currently co-owns West Ham, would be involved with Bassini’s bid in terms of putting some of the money up.

Yet, speaking on TalkSPORT, as quoted by Birmingham Live, Jordan claimed Bassini’s comments in recent days won’t have done him any favours.

“I do hope that for the sake of Birmingham City that there isn’t some sort of fissure that he can crawl between, to borrow someone’s money, and take control of the football club.

“I should think David Sullivan will be like Usain Bolt in the other direction now. He’s been bandying David Sullivan’s name around left, right and centre. If you look at the situation, we gave him his air time, he didn’t use it well.”

The verdict

Bassini has certainly done himself no favours with how he’s spoken recently as it’s become a bit of a circus and Birmingham fans will just want answers.

Of course, a lot of the recent comments have been personal to Jordan and the two don’t get on, but that doesn’t mean what he’s saying here isn’t right.

Ultimately, Blues fans deserve better and whilst they need new owners, there’s nothing to suggest Bassini will be the replacement they need.

